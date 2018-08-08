Latest update August 8th, 2018 12:58 AM

FIFA Referees to officiate at 2018 Scotiabank CONCACAF League

Aug 08, 2018 Sports 0

Gladwin Johnson

Sherwin Moore

Kevin Stephens

Three Guyanese FIFA referees have been appointed Match Officials for the 2018 Scotiabank CONCACAF League game scheduled for the Jamaica National Stadium tomorrow from 21:00hrs.
Referee Gladwyn Johnson, Assistant Referee Kevin Stephens and Fourth Official Sherwin Moore will be among a six-person panel officiating in the Arnett Gardens (Jamaica) vs CD Arabe Unido (Panama) match.
The three are among the Elite Referees of Guyana whose skills will be on show in the second edition of the club tournament. The 2018 CONCACAF Champions League’s winners will qualify for the 2019 CONCACAF Champions League.

