Latest update August 8th, 2018 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

East Coast road project on schedule

Aug 08, 2018 News 0

 

– Four-lane widening 60 percent completed

The multibillion-dollar East Coast of Demerara road widening and improvement project remains on schedule for the September 2019 deadline. The extending of the four-lane section from Better Hope to Annandale is now 60 percent completed, Government disclosed yesterday.
Technical Services Manager at the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Nigel Erskine disclosed that the plan is to complete the four-lane section by the end of the year and proceed with the upgrade of the two lanes from Annandale to Bellfield subsequently.
“Ongoing works include the extension of the bridges, construction of drains which is about 90 percent complete; the construction of 400 metres of revetments at Triumph of which 250 metres have been completed as well as the extension of the culverts to accommodate the four-lane road.”

Ongoing road widening and drainage works in the vicinity of Lusignan, East Coast of Demerar

As it relates to road works, 65 percent of works including placement of the sub-base and other bases, have been completed. Materials such as white sand, loam and aggregates are being placed and compacted. The construction of pavement for some sections of the roadway is expected to begin by early September.
When completed, the four-lane section will have a median in the centre equipped with streetlights. Sidewalks will be built along populated villages, seven bridges and 12 culverts will be widened, and 11 traffic signals will be installed at busy intersections along the roadway.
The approximately eight-inch finished surface will comprise asphaltic concrete and have road safety features including warning signs, road markings and pedestrian crossings.
Erskine said the contractor is well equipped with a sufficient supply of materials for the works. “There is an adequate supply of aggregate, sand, loam. With regards to the facilities, they have already set up the concrete batching plant and the concrete for the project is produced exclusively by that plant. Also, the asphalt concrete plant has already been assembled, calibrated and is operational,” Erskine explained.
According to the Technical Manager, residents and business owners are cooperating with the contractors during the execution of the works.
On the issue of the relocation of vendors at the Mon Repos and Lusignan Markets and the removal of utilities, Erskine said, “We are engaging various Neighbourhood Democratic Councils to provide locations to accommodate the vendors. The issue with the relocation of utilities, the progress has improved but there is still need for improvement.”
In 2016, the government and the People’s Republic of China signed a G$9.6Billion (US$45.5Million) concessional loan for the completion of the widening of the road between Better Hope and Belfield. Guyana has contributed $2.7Billion towards the project.

More in this category

Sports

GMRSC King of the Strip 3… T&T, Suriname and Barbados set to invade South Dakota Circuit – Team Mohamed’s the undisputed KOS

GMRSC King of the Strip 3… T&T, Suriname and Barbados set...

Aug 08, 2018

The third edition of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMRSC) King of the Strip (KOS) drag race competition will scorch away on August 26 at the South Dakota Circuit at Timehri and competitors...
Read More
Rio, Train/Play Camp cost effective for GFF – Forde

Rio, Train/Play Camp cost effective for GFF –...

Aug 08, 2018

Gaming Authority gets on board Guinness Cage

Gaming Authority gets on board Guinness Cage

Aug 08, 2018

Big G Lumber yard, KGM Security confirm support for Guyana Cup 2018

Big G Lumber yard, KGM Security confirm support...

Aug 08, 2018

AAG’s Hutson says the BrijParasnath Champs was new platform for Athletics here

AAG’s Hutson says the BrijParasnath Champs was...

Aug 08, 2018

BCB honours former Presidents Lennox Phillips, Ancel Hazel, Windies player Shimron Hetmyer

BCB honours former Presidents Lennox Phillips,...

Aug 08, 2018

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]