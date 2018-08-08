CONCACAF U15 GIRLS’ CHAMPIONSHIP… Lady Jaguars go down to Cayman Islands

Guyana’s young Lady Jags lost their second match of the CONCACAF U15 Girls’ Championship yesterday at the IMG Academy, USA.

Following their 1-3 loss to St. Lucia in their opening match of the competition, the Guyanese put in an improved performance but it was not enough to get past the St. Lucian lasses.

Guyana Football federation Women’s International Coordinator Paul Beresford commenting on the game said that the girls played well and were much improved even though the match was a tough one to the extent that the Coaching Staff is of the belief that the team will become a much more cohesive unit as they garner experience.

”We were very unfortunate and I would say even unlucky not to win this game having hit the post four times during the game, out shooting our opponent for the second game in a row and not have the ball fall in place for the team. It was a lot of hard work by the attackers and defenders but unfortunately it was not our day today to win the game.”

Guyana will next play Bahamas tomorrow from 11:00hrs and it would be a match of redemption according to Beresford which will allow the ladies to put their stamp on the tournament in some small way.

”The girls are putting in all the effort and doing everything we asked of them and more and they deserve to have better results for the last two games of the tournament,” Beresford concluded.

The starting X1 – 1 Ludeaha Reynolds- Goalkeeper, 3 Hasha Holder, 4 Jenea Knight, 15 Ashaya Doobay, 16 Allianna Holder, 7 Jaida Brooks, 8 Samantha Banfield, 9 Shacaylah Williams (Captain), 14 Kirsty Thomas, 11 Anaya Willabus, 2 Aliea Moses.