Boyce/Jefford Track and Field Classic IX to be launched today

The Management Committee of the Boyce and Jefford Track and Field Classic IX will be holding a Press Conference to update the media on preparations for the Ninth Edition of one of Guyana’s most prestigious athletics competitions today from 10:00am in the Boardroom of the Headquarters of Ansa McAl Trading Limited, 60 Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara.
Boyce and Jefford Track and Field Classic IX is scheduled for August 11-12, 2018 (this weekend) at the Mackenzie Sports Club Ground in Linden.
This event has hosted several of the region’s most popular athletes in Guyana since 2010, including Aliann Pompey competing for the first time in Guyana at the Second Edition in 2011 and Marian Burnett a year later. Every notable Guyanese athlete has competed at the Classic with most holding meet records, including Brenessa Thompson and Winston George.
For more information on the event, visit: https://www.facebook.com/BoyceJeffordTrackAndFieldClassic/.
This meet is coordinated in accordance with International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) Rules and is sanctioned by The Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG).
Admission is $1,000 and $500 respectively for adults and children.

