Bissan’s Trading supports Buxton CC Cricket Camp – Event commences today

Owner of Bissan’s Trading Bissoon Singh presents the sponsorship cheque Buxton CC President Essie Peters.

The 13th annual Buxton ‘Carl Hooper’ Cricket Club Camp starts today from 9:30hrs and runs from August 7-19 at the Buxton ground on the East Coast of Demerara and Bissan’s Trading has been the latest Corporate Citizen to support this commendable Community development programme.
The two-week camp caters for children between the ages of 7-19 and Buxton Cricket Club’s President Essie Peters explained, the camp caters for 40 participates from Buxton and Villages in close proximity to Buxton.
“The Camp is not to make money but to instil good values to the youths them and keep them away from doing the wrong things when they have so much free time now school is closed,” Peters explained.
Peters added that there is no fee to register since asking for money from the parents of these children, many of whom comes from single parent homes, would be counter-productive to the intended reason for the Camp. He informed that sponsorship covers the cost of holding the Camp which is a Community service.
Sessions will include technical, practical, physical and off-the field actives and run from 09:30hrs to 15:00hrs and among those conducting sessions are former National Youth Cricketer Clive Andries who played with Guyana’s champion three-day U-19 team in St Kitts in 2008 and former National U-19 and Berbice senior Inter-County off-spinner Sean Devers.
The club was founded in 1992 and played in Tapeball competition before being officially launched as the Buxton ‘Carl Hooper’ Club in 2002 when Hooper was appointed West Indies Captain.

