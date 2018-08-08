Latest update August 8th, 2018 12:58 AM

Big G Lumber yard, KGM Security confirm support for Guyana Cup 2018

Aug 08, 2018 Sports 0

Big G Lumber Yard’s sales representative, Miss Marlena Barran, hands over their sponsorship cheque to Roy Jafarally.

Roy Jafarally (left) collects KGM Security company’s contribution from their representative.

It’s just over one week before the 12th annual Guyana Cup horserace meet speeds off at the Rising Sun Turf Club with over $15 million in cash and prizes up for grabs.
The August 19th event is dubbed as the most lucrative horserace meet in the nation and the many fans and turfites are preparing for anticipated keen rivalry between the jockeys and their mounts in the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee and Port Mourant Turf Club collaborated initiative.
The one-day meet set for Berbice is gaining traction both locally and overseas with a lot sponsors ready to saddle up with the mega event. The latest companies to have confirmed their support have been Big G Lumber Yard and KGM Security.
Last week, Big G Lumber Yard’s sales representative, Miss Marlena Barran, handed over the sponsorship cheque to hard the working Roy Jafarally who is one of the organisers of Guyana Cup 2018. Jafarally was also on hand at the KGM Security’s head office to receive that company’s contribution.
The two businesses join the long list of companies who have committed to the 12th Guyana Cup, those companies include Discount Store, Hand-in-hand Insurance, Superbet, Gizmos and Gadgets, B.M. Soat, Mazi Night Club, Hyper Malt, $R bearings and Rohan Auto Spares.
The programme of events for the day will see as is customary, the C Class event is the main attraction.
The day’s full race programme reads as follows:
1) C class and lower, 1600m. Total purse: $3,875,000
2) 3yr old Derby 1100M – purse: $2,000,000.
3) G1 and lower 1400M – purse: $1,550,000.
4) H3 and lower 1100M – purse $1,350,000.
5) 2yrs old Guyana Bred 1100M – purse: $680,000.
6) I class and lower 1400M – Purse: $581,000.
7) J3 and lower 1400M. Purse: $485,000.
8) L class 1400M – purse $390,000.
9) L class 1400M – purse $390,000.
10) L class 1100M – purse $290,000.

