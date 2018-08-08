BCB honours former Presidents Lennox Phillips, Ancel Hazel, Windies player Shimron Hetmyer

President of the Berbice Cricket Board on his election on 18th February, 2018, pledged that every hero would be recognised and honoured as long as he remains head of the Berbice Cricket Board. On Thursday last, the Berbice Cricket Board honoured former Presidents Lennox Phillips and Ancel Hazel by presenting them its highest Award “The Hero Award of Excellence” while West Indies middle order batsman Shimron Hetmyer was honoured for scoring a brilliant 125 vs Bangladesh at the National Stadium.

Former Secretary of the Berbice Cricket Board Mortimer George and his wife hosted a Cocktail Reception in honour of the former Presidents at their Sheet Anchor Village Home. The former Secretary told the attentive audience, which included executives of the Berbice Cricket Board that, Phillips and Hazel were dedicated and honest administrators who worked hard to gain respect and recognition to Berbice Cricket. The duo along with the late Leslie Amsterdam and George were in charge of Berbice Cricket when five ODI were played in the county and they played major roles in the developmental works at the Albion Cricket Ground. They were also responsible for hosting a team from Pakistan in the 1970’s. Phillips and George were forced to mortgage their own personal properties to cover the expenses associated with the Pakistan Team tour. The county during that period produced players like Alvin Kallicharran, Leonard Baichan, Sew Shivnarine, Milton Pydana, Leslaine Lambert, Tyrone and Romain Etwaroo among numerous others.

Phillips, who served briefly as President (ag) of the Guyana Cricket Board after the sudden death of Mr. B. Gaskin, expressed gratitude to the Berbice Cricket Board for honouring him and his colleague, Ancel Hazel. Phillips stated that serving Berbice Cricket was the highlight of his life and urged the current executives to always put Berbice Cricket infront of their personal ambition. He congratulated the Hilbert Foster led administration for the outstanding work it was doing. George, who received the award for Ancel Hazel, spoke at length of the tremendous work of the Berbice Cricket Board under Phillips and Hazel leadership and congratulated, the duo joining him as awardees of the Board’s highest award.

President Hilbert Foster expressed gratitude to the two former Presidents for their services to Berbice Cricket and most importantly for being positive role models to the present Berbice Cricket Board executives. He committed himself and his administration to always lead by example while providing equal opportunities to every youth in the Ancient County inspite of race, location, creed or gender.

The presentation to Hetmyer took place at the Albion Ground during a Berbice Cricket Board Meeting with First Division Clubs. Foster congratulated Hetmyer for his brilliant innings and told the West Indies middle order batsman that the entire county was proud of him. He urged Hetmyer to always be a perfect ambassador for the younger generation of Berbice youth cricketers and to assist his Club, Young Warriors Cricket Club to get back on its feet. Each of the Awardees received Framed Certificate, Medal of Excellence and Trophy. The presentation was sponsored by the Patron’s Fund of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club.