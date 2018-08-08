Annual C’bean Dragon’s Cup Martial Arts tournament… Guyanese team produce good performances

The Guyanese team produced some good performances at the annual Caribbean Dragon’s Cup Martial Arts tournament on Sunday evening at the National Cycling Velodrome, Cova Trinidad and Tobago.

Rodwell Alleyne, Dellon Hyman, Remington Alleyne and Ulanda Hyman represented Guyana and Dellon Usain, spokesperson for the team, told Kaieteur Sports that the team did extremely well.

“They finished first for the team point sparring and Dellon Hyman was awarded first place for traditional Kata, second for individual point sparring, and third for open form kata,” Usain informed.

According to Usain, Rodwell Alleyne was awarded first for individual point sparing, Remington Alleyne was awarded third for traditional Kata, third in open form kata and third in individual point sparring.

“We would like to thank our sponsors, Forrester Lumber Yard, Javid Ally of Two Brothers Gas Station, the management of West Vibz Sports Bar, Dumb Boy General store, Guy America General Store. Without your contributions this would not have being possible,” concluded Usain. (Sean Devers)