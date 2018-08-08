AAG’s Hutson says the BrijParasnath Champs was new platform for Athletics here

In a very happy mood and overwhelmed with the successful conclusion of all events of the inaugural BrijParasnath National College Athletics Championships, Aubrey Hutson, President of the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG); was much relieved and relaxed and declared that the Championships was “a new platform for Athletics in Guyana”.

The historic BrijParasnath National College Athletics Championships successfully concluded at the Leonora National Track & Field Stadium, West Coast Demerara recently amidst much joy, happiness and pleasant memories etched in the minds among all the participating athletes, coaches, officials and supporters who made it a celebrated occasion.

While the successful athletes and their teams were overjoyed, it was the AAG President who felt much relief and a sense of pride and accomplishment at the day’s proceedings.

It was Hutson who made the bold decision to launch the BrijParasnath NCAC with a view of ensuring that there is a forum for Guyana’s budding athletes to pursue their athletic careers alongside their academic advancement.

In December 2016, Hutson was present at the Ministry of Youth and Sports’ National Sports Commission (NSC) office at Homestretch Avenue and in company with Christopher Jones (Sports Director), Melissa Dow-Richardson (Assistant Sports Director), Ivan Persaud (chairman NSC), Edison Jefford, Lavern Fraser (Director) and Seon Erskine (Director) looking into sports in the school system. Huston shared that historic consultation when Brij Parasnath, International Sports Commentator-Analyst-Mentor and his former Bladen Hall Multilateral School teacher/coach; made a comprehensive presentation and outlined programmes that he had pioneered as the one of the first five Ministry of Youth, Culture and Sports’ former Regional Sports Organiser (1973-74) and successful First Class Secondary School graduate teacher of the Cyril Potter of Education (1974-77).

Parasnath was the founder and main organiser for the first ever Guyana Institutions of Higher Education Athletics Championships (GIHEAC) that featured the University of Guyana (UG), Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE), Guyana Technical Institute (GTI) and Guyana School of Agriculture (GSA) on December 5, 1995 at the Police Sports Club, Eve Leary.

Parasnath outlined the important and holistic benefits of sporting activities in the lives of students at Guyana’s Institutions of Higher Learning, including all tertiary level educational and training institutions.

As the head of the AAG, Hutson saw the wisdom of having a nationwide competition and decided to take up the challenge to rekindle Parasnath’s vision and dream for holistic development for students attending all institutions of higher learning.

Before the Championships got underway with many exciting track and field events; Hutson, in his opening remarks; said that “Mr Parasnath was my school teacher, my coach, my mentor and it gives me great pleasure to spearhead the drive to organise the National College Athletics Championships to keep his dream alive. It’s a real honour to stand here today and to know that we are starting something special that gives all of you a chance to develop your athletic careers while you are attending your respective institutions.”

Much to the surprise and delight of all those present and in light-hearted mood, Hutson added: “And I hope that one day in the future when I get older, that one of my students- among you; will take up the mantle and carry on this legacy and make me proud to sit in the stands and enjoy the competition.”

Those remarks were warmly greeted by all and after the successful completion of the day’s 30-event programme it was the powerful University of Guyana (UG) team that celebrated their historic achievement of being crowned the inaugural triumphant champion team.

In an invited comment, Hutson declared that “the inaugural BrijParasnath National College Athletics Championships was off to a great start and now provides a new platform for Athletics in Guyana and the Caribbean. Everyone was really happy and excited and expressed their great satisfaction how everything went off smoothly. I wish to publicly express my own overwhelming feeling of satisfaction and to state that the inaugural Championship was a grand success.”

Hutson was very elated with the response from all the athletes and officials who were involved in the exciting action. He was grateful for the response from twenty one educational and training institutions which participated in the heats and trials.

Hutson stressed that: “This great start of the Brij Parasnath National College Athletics Championships will become a success story for Track and Field in Guyana and in the Caribbean. These events will help our athletes to build their athletic careers around their school studies.”

“It will create an attraction for our athletes to stay in Guyana and pursue their academics up to the University level or other tertiary level institutions.”

Hutson also expressed sincere thanks to the Minister of Education, Nicolette Henry; and Minister of Social Cohesion, Dr George Norton; who offered their support and blessings as well as Sports Director Christopher Jones who also supported in a tangible way.

The Organising Committee was headed by Hutson and Championships Commissioner Laverne Fraser-Thomas.