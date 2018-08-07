Shimron Hetymer slams 66 in ExxonMobil GAW practice match

In murky conditions with strong breeze blowing across the Providence Ground last evening, rain had the final say in the first practice match as the ExxonMobil Guyana Amazon Warriors stepped up preparations for their opening game on Thursday against St Kitts Patriots in the CPL T20 tournament.

Windies left-hander Shimron Hetymer hammered six fours and three sixes in a rapid 66 and shared in half-century stands with fellow Guyanese left-hander Sherfane Rutherford who hit three fours and two sixes in 40 and Skipper 36-year-old Pakistani Shoaib Malik who stroked a fluent 47 as Malik’s X1 reached 187-6 in 20 overs on a slow track after the game commenced at 16:00hrs.

Thirty-three year-old Pakistani left-arm pacer Sohail Tanvir took 3-23, while 27-year-old pacer Raun Johnson, who played two First-Class games for Guyana in 2014, had 2-40 for Jason Mohammed’s X1 who were 58-6 when rain ended the contest in 11.1 overs.

Only Skipper Mohammed (14), Tanvir (12) and Guyanese Gajanand Singh (10) reached double figures.

The 24-year-old South African born Aussie off-spinner Chris Green had 2-11 from three overs and was on a hat-trick when he bowled Trevon Griffith (1) with a perfect arm ball which he dragged onto his stumps and trapped Akshaya Persaud LBW for a first ball duck.

Windies leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo grabbed 2-10 after having Tanvir LBW and removing Singh.

Watched by crowd of close to 100 fans, while maintenance and TV crews were busy preparing for Thursday’s game, 37-year-old Kiwi Luke Ronchi (9) was bowled by Tanvir 22-1.

The 19-year-old Rutherford was joined by 21-year-old Hetymer and batted positively before Johnson removed Rutherford at 72-2.

Hetymer, who has played just three T20 matches, reached his 50 with a pulled six when Jamaican off-spinner Ramaal Lewis bowled short and along with Malik carried the score to 148 before Tanvir got rid of Hetymer.

Malik was dismissed by Johnson nine runs later before Chris Barnwell was LBW to Tanvir at 176-6 and Green (5) was run out leaving Rayad Emrit unbeaten on 10.

Today’s the second and final match from 18:00hrs. (Sean Devers)