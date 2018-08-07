Osmond Cummings Memorial U-20 Football Tournament… Eagles, Milerock, Botofago and Amelia’s Ward advance to semi finals

Latest update August 7th, 2018 12:59 AM
The final round of the Osmond Cummings U20 Football Tournament saw two exciting matches being played at the Wisburg Secondary School Ground last Friday and Sunday. The first game on Friday pitted Eagles and Hi Stars in Group A.
The players from both teams seemed determined to win, missing some goals but both teams defence were good as the first half ended Nil-all.
From the sound of the whistle at the beginning of the second half it was evident that each team wanted to be a winner however, Eagles were dominant and at the end of regulation time they won three Nil.
In the second game, also in Group A, Eagles came against Amelia’s Ward. The first half ended with no goals and at the sound of the whistle in the second half both teams were playing and fighting for a goal but at the end of regulation time it was still Nil all.
The tournament continues on Friday at Wisburg ground when the first semi final will be played between Eagles and Botofago and the second semi final will be played on Saturday at the same venue when Milerock will come against Amelia’s Ward. The finals will be played on Sunday August 26th at the Mackenzie Sports Club Ground.
Kick off time on Friday and Saturday will be 15:00 hrs. (Jacquey Bourne)
POINTS TABLE
GROUP A GROUP B
Amelia’s Ward 8 Botofago 9
Eagles 7 Milerock 6
Winners Connection 6 Silver Shattas 3
Top XX 4 Net Rockers 3
Hi Stars 2
