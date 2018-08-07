Guard changes plea after seeing camera footage, says ‘Oh r**s dem ketch me’

…after hearing of CCTV footage

“You were paid to protect the building and you did something very bad. Do not steal again! That’s not the right thing to do,” said Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman before sentencing a security guard to 36 months’ imprisonment on a break and enter and larceny charge.

Thirty-six-year-old Dwayne Alleyne, of West Ruimveldt Front Road, pleaded guilty to the charge which stated that between July 27 and July 30, last, at Regent Road and Shiv Chanderpaul Drive, Bourda, he broke and entered the building of Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) and stole two television sets and other articles property of Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU).

Alleyne denied the allegation after it was read to him.

He, however, changed his plea to guilty after the prosecution disclosed that the he was caught on CCTV cameras removing the items. On hearing this, Alleyne said, “Oh r**s! Dem ketch me”. He then changed his plea.

Facts presented by Police Prosecutor, Quinn Harris, stated that on July 27, last, Alleyne was stationed to guard the premises.

The court heard that on the day in question, employees secured the building and went away, leaving the defendant to guard the premises.

The prosecutor further added that on July 30 last, another security guard reported for duty and observed that Alleyne had left his shift before time.

The guard upon realising this, made checks around the premises and observed the televisions missing and the matter was reported to his superiors.

Further searches were conducted around the building and it was observed that several offices were broken into and articles missing.

The prosecutor went on to tell the court that ranks upon checking the CCTV footage observed the defendant and another individual removing the articles.

Alleyne upon hearing that he was seen on CCTV footage removing the articles stated “Oh r**s! Sorry for wasting your time Madam. Is now I hear they catch me on camera. I would like to change my plea to guilty. Me ain’t able with this. They done get my face on camera.”

Magistrate Latchman then asked Alleyne why he stole from his employer and he stated, “I thief them things because the salary can’t provide for me and my family. Just gave me a small sentence because I still have to take care of my family.”

The Magistrate in return stated, “Even if you were being paid one cent or a slice of bread, you had no right to steal from the company that employed you. You were paid to protect the building and you did something very bad.

“Do not steal again! That’s not the right thing to do! Take the 36 months and think about your actions.”