Nand Persaud and Company Sprint Classic Horserace meet… Jumbo Jet, NTN and Prem’s Electrical among new sponsors as over 40 entered

Entries are filling up quickly as more sponsors come on board for the much anticipated Nand Persaud Group of Companies Sixth Mega Sprint Classic Horserace meet, organised by the Company’s Sky Plus Promotion Group and Dubbed the ‘Nand Persaud Karibee Sprint Classic’. The event is slated for Sunday at the Company’s, No.36 Village, Macedonia Estate, Corentyne, Berbice Racing Facility.

So far over 40 horses have taken entry for the event and with closing date extended for a few days more the entry list is expected to go up further.

Meanwhile, business entities, Jumbo Jet Auto Sales, NTN television and Prem’s Electrical are among those that have joined forces with Republic Bank, Beverage Giants Ansa McAl Trading, Trophy Stall of Bourda Market, Retired Jockey Abdul Latiff, businessmen Deo Persaud, Jaikaran Sergobin and Jaikishan Persaud among others for the event.

With over $4M in cash trophies and other incentives up for the taking in the seven events meet, a captivating day of racing is anticipated.

The feature is for animals classified D and lower over four Furlongs for a winning purse of $400,000 and trophy which will see the likes of TNT and Isn’t She Charming powering for the attractive purse.

The other events are for horses classified H and lower for a take home prize of $260,000 and trophy over 3 Furlongs.

The race for 3 year-old animals for a winning take of $200,000 and trophy will run over 3 Furlongs.

The event for 2 year-old animals has a winning purse of $200,000 and trophy over 4 Furlongs.

The K Class and Lower animals will have at stake a first prize of $140,000 and trophy over 3 Furlongs.

There is an event for male animals classified L and lower over 4 Furlongs for a winner’s money of $100,000 and trophy.

The L class event for female horses over 3 Furlongs also has a first prize of $100,000 and trophy.

The Trophy Stall through Managing Director Ramesh Sunich will be presenting trophies to the top trainer, stable and jockey among others.

Race time is 12:00 hrs.

Interested persons can make contact with Nick on 600-7280 or Amanda on 618-5916.

The Coordinator is Mohendra ‘Mohin’ Persaud. (Samuel Whyte)