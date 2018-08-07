Lucky Star wins feature G3 and lower race at Kennard’s Bush Lot United Horserace meet

Latest update August 7th, 2018 12:59 AM
It was a good day for racing with a reasonable size crowd on hand at the Bush Lot United, West Coast, Berbice Race track and it was an opportune time for veteran jockey May May aboard Lucky Star of the Pooran Stale to come good for the win at the Kennard Memorial Emancipation horserace meet.
The 6 furlongs event saw the animals battling from start to finish with Lucky Star pulling ahead to take home the $300,000 winners money ahead of Keep On Swinging, Red Rocket and Isn’t She Charming.
It was ample time for Not This Time of the Shocking Racing Stable to take the 3 years old one mile event. With the Ansa McAl trophy and $240,000 at stake for the winning jockey Colin Ross was skillful in guiding Not This time to the front to win from Feona and Touch Down.
Victoria of the Boatswain stable with jockey Julius was victorious in the 4 furlongs event for 2 year old animals. Prince D, The Rock and Maximus were the others that placed.
Picachu with Richmond on the mount choose the right time to win as it beat off Barbarossa, Massapequa Dr and Red Region to win the K and lower 6 furlongs race.
Touch Down of the Joseph Stable with Jockey Colin Ross astride powered ahead of Prince D, The Rock and Maximus in the L class maiden event to take the Gansham Singh trophy.
Colin Ross was adjudged the champion jockey with the Shocking Racing Stable the champion stable.
The runner up jockey was jockey May May.
Aug 07, 2018In murky conditions with strong breeze blowing across the Providence Ground last evening, rain had the final say in the first practice match as the ExxonMobil Guyana Amazon Warriors stepped up...
Aug 07, 2018
Aug 07, 2018
Aug 07, 2018
Aug 07, 2018
Aug 07, 2018
About six weeks ago, when asked to comment on the controversy as to if there has been a new Board at GuySuco or if the old... more
China’s Road and Bridge Initiative (BRI) can present serious problems for Guyana. It can bury Guyana in debt and lead... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The financial services sector of Caribbean jurisdictions, and other parts of the developing... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]