In the wake of Fire at Pegasus – Pegasus CEO responds to concerns

Latest update August 7th, 2018 12:59 AM
In the wake of Sunday night’s fire that broke out in the kitchen of the Pegasus Hotel, the hotel issued a statement to quell the concerns of all affected.
Chief Executive Officer, Robert Badal, said, “At approximately 10:30pm on Sunday, there was an incident at the Pegasus Hotel. A small fire ignited on a fryer in our kitchen. This resulted in residual smoke entering the lobby area and a few other areas. It caused anxieties and an inconvenience to some of our guests.
“While there was no immediate serious danger, some guests were evacuated for a short period out of an abundance of caution and as per standard operating procedures to ensure their safety, which is our utmost concern.”
“Shortly after the fire ignited, the fire alarm located in the kitchen went off and Emergency Response immediately kicked in. The fire was extinguished within ten minutes of the alarm by our staff. The Fire Department was alerted and responded promptly.
The residual smoke did cause some inconvenience to some hotel guests, which we regret. However, the situation was quickly brought under control. No one was injured and guests were promptly evacuated for a short period.
“We understand the anxieties of our guests who were inconvenienced. We are pleased that all guests were returned to their rooms within a short period of time and that there were no injuries or any need for relocation to another property or alternative accommodation.
“Pegasus offers its sincere apologies to the guests who were inconvenience.
