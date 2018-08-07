Latest update August 7th, 2018 12:59 AM

Guinness Cage ‘East Coast Best vs. the Rest’ Competition… Jai Signs & Auto Designs returns

Jai Signs Andrunie Harris (2nd left) hands over the cheque for an undisclosed sum to Three Peat Promotions Lorrieann Baptiste in the presence of fellow staffer Nicholas Rampersaud at the entity’s Head Office yesterday.

Jai Signs & Auto Designs of Independence Boulevard returned for another year to add its support towards the exciting Three Peat Promotions / Guinness Cage Tournament dubbed ‘East Coast Best versus the Rest’ set to kickoff tomorrow evening, at the Haslington Market tarmac, starting from 19:00hrs.
Yesterday, during a simple ceremony that was conducted at the entity’s Head Office, representative Andrunie Harris handed over a cheque for an undisclosed sum to Three Peat’s Lorrieann Baptiste in the presence of fellow staffer Nicholas Rampersaud.
Responding on behalf of the Group, Baptiste thanked the representatives for answering the call for support, adding that the gesture is a clear indication of the entity’s vision for the development of sports, especially at the grassroots level and also its willingness to help in the development of social cohesion among communities.
Twenty teams selected from the East Coast of Demerara, Georgetown and the East Bank of Demerara will square off for prize monies in excess of $700,000 including trophies and individual prizes for outstanding performers.
The other scheduled playing days are: August 11, 18, 25 and September 1 when the final is played.
There will be giveaways for fans on each night of competition.

