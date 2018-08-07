GMRSC Endurance Meet round 2… Fernandes makes it 2 out of 2 for Wreckers

Team Wreckers are on course to win five consecutive Endurance series after their drivers, Adrian Fernandes took the overall victory, while Anand Ramchand finished fifth overall, in Sunday’s endurance race at the South Dakota Circuit at Timehri.

In the contest which was shortened from three to two hours, Fernandes completed a total of 84 laps in the 1600CC class, driving the Gillette sponsored Toyota Levin, going one better than he did in January and two laps better than his nearest rival, Sean Bacchus on Sunday.

Fernandes was ecstatic after the victory and attributed the win to hours of practice and work on the Levin motorcar. Meanwhile, his teammate Anand Ramchand who was wary of a possible threat from former teammate Rameez Mohamed, breathed a sigh of relief after the blazing victory and was all smiles.

The top three overall racers all came from the 1600cc class with Bacchus second with 82 laps and Motilall Deodass third with 81 laps.

Other results of the day saw Hannif Mohamed win the 1500cc class with a total of 75 laps to finish fourth overall, Sunil Singh second 61 laps and Bishram Ramjaram third with 60 laps.

In the 2000cc, the lone competitor Syed Hasan finished with 60 laps.

Meanwhile, in the unlimited class, Anand Ramchand and his Toyota Celica won with a total of 70 laps that allowed him to finish fifth overall, while Rameez Mohamed completed 40 laps to secure second and third Shan Shewjattan (11 laps), who recorded the fastest track time on Sunday of one minute and 20 seconds.

The sponsors for the one day event were Special Auto, B.M. Soat, Tropical Shipping and Ansa Mcal.