GFF Elite League Season III… 10-man GDF beat depleted Western Tigers as Buxton ease past Cougars

Calvin Chapman story and photos

Western Tigers suffered a huge dent to their title hopes after squandering an early 2-0 lead to see 10-man Guyana Defence Force Football Club (GDF FC) pull off a spirited fight back to eventually win 4-2 during the feature match of the double header at the National Track and Field Center (NTFC), Leonora on Sunday night in the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Elite League.

The defeat was the first of Western Tigers’ debut season and they would’ve never imagined the final result not being in their favour after Pernell Schultz had volleyed home an easy goal in the seventh minute following a corner kick which was taken by Vurlon Mills; his first game for the Ruimveldt based club.

Twelve minutes later, Skipper Daniel Wilson proved his team’s ability from set pieces as he fired home a 19-yard free kick which was taken just slightly left of the penalty spot, to double the Tiger’s lead.

However, the defending champions were not giving up and despite their opponents being two goals up, they had dominated play during that period, and Amos Ramsey netted the first of his double in the 26th minute to pull one back for the Army men after the first half.

At the beginning of the second period of play, GDF FC opted to bring in the pacy Delroy Fraser and that move proved significant as he made some menacing runs at the Tiger’s final third throughout the match.

Six minutes after the break, Ramsey completed his double to level the game and drastically raise the spirits of his teammates.

The Tigers were disappointed after giving up their lead and were determined to take back the lead with more intent football. In the 58th minute, Tigers had a forward breaking through on goal but Travis Henry had other plans and he tugged the player back and was rightfully given marching orders by referee Gladwin Johnson.

After going a man down, GDF FC seemed as though they had received a shot of energy and they were rewarded with two goals from Delwin ‘Jack’ Fraser in the 63rd minute and in stoppage time, to secure yet another come from behind win for his team.

In the opening match, Buxton’s Dillon Wright (58th minute) and Kobe Durant (80th minute) each scored one second half goal to help their team defeat the struggling Cougars FC 2-0. Besides, the two goals, the match was fairly scrappy with limited opportunities from either side.

After Sunday’s match night, the race from the title has now shifted in the favour of Tucville based Fruta Conquerors FC that are top of the points table with 32 points but the top four points standing is pretty close with Den Amstel FC on 32 points (weaker goal difference), GDF FC 30 points and Western Tigers 27 points.