Dem boys seh … When yuh belly full, keep yuh mouth shut

Dem boys remember a story wid a monkey who eat ee belly full. Then he lah laff and she, “Ah I could eat a lion now.”

When he tun round and see a lion right by ee ears, he tun he face and she, “When monkey belly full, dem does open dem mouth and talk anything.”

Is de same thing wid Govt officials. De only difference is not only dem belly full, but dem pocket too.

Li’l Joe de spokesman fuh de govt tell reporters yesterday how Guyana will be able to avert the debt trap big nations fall into when dem tie bundle wid China.

70 countries, big countries, not a not a r**s country like Guyana, couldn’t talk suh fat but here we got Joe talking like de monkey.

He and ee own Govt couldn’t get a contract wid ExxonMobil that would mek a dog smile. And he talking bout averting China debt trap.

Is de same thing wid de police. Dem couldn’t avert de murder of a woman. De get a restraining order from de court; a police and one of she family follow she home fuh pick up she clothes.

She clothes and she head lef in de house and de police and she family still standing pon de bridge. Dem couldn’t even stop de man from committing suicide.

Is de same scenario play out wid a security guard who thought he could dodge a bullet till he see a video recording.

He was de security at GPSU and a whole set of things missing. When de police investigate and dem ask him, he seh he nah know nutten. In court, he plead not guilty but when he see de video, he seh “Oh r**s dem ketch me and change he plea to guilty.

Dem boys always believe when yuh belly full, shut yuh mouth and yuh eye, and sleep, like Soulja Bai.

Talk half and remember is only when yuh get ketch red-handed, yuh does give up.