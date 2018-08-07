CFU Boys’ U14 Challenge Series… Guyana looking for improved performance against Curacao today after falling to T&T

The National U14 Boys’ team will be looking to turn in an improved performance when they play their second match of the CFU 2018 Boys’ U14 Challenge Series against host nation against Curacao at the Ergilio Hato Stadium from 18:00hrs, today.

The young Guyanese lost their opening match on Saturday last to neighbouring Trinidad and Tobago 0-8 at the same venue; this tournament is part of the Guyana Football Federation’s developmental plateau for youth players.

The GFF in a press release said that Bryan Joseph, Head Coach of the National U14 Team said the strategy will not vary much from that of the first match: “As part of our development, we must try to instill the playing philosophy in the players; we’ll continue to do that so it won’t change much in the second match. These are young players and the information we’re passing on needs to be concise and consistent.”

While acknowledging that Curacao is a different team to that of Trinidad and Tobago, Joseph said that the two-day preparation period before the next match will enable the technical squad to continuously instill the playing philosophy: “We’ll try to sharpen the weak areas we had in the first game. We’ll be playing against a totally different opponent so I think we’ll have more opportunities to instill our playing philosophy, we’ll have more opportunities with the ball.”

Meanwhile, in recapping the first match, Joseph said the result does not reflect the competitive nature of the match even while acknowledging some of the challenges experienced by the National U14 Team, including the challenge of the players adjusting to the Artificial Turf and keeping possession.

However, he highlighted some positives: “The team collectively showed a good attitude, they fought throughout and continued to play regardless of the score; all seventeen players were able to play including the Goalkeeper. This is all part of what we wanted to achieve – the exposure – and I think going forward, there will be better performances especially in light of the entire group being exposed to the astro turf.”

Nonetheless, the Head Coach said the team is in “good spirits” and “motivated to play” the rest of the series. The u14 team was captained by Midfielder Zidane Ramdeholl.

Guyana drew the bye for the second set of matches which were played yesterday when Trinidad & Tobago played Bonaire and Curacao opposed Bermuda. Aruba drew the bye on the opening day of Group C play; Trinidad will sit out today matches which will also see Bonaire opening against Aruba at 16:00hrs today.

Guyana will play Bonaire on Friday from 18:00hrs and clash with Aruba on Sunday from 16:00hrs.