Latest update August 7th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Builders Lumber Yard support Boyce Jefford Classic

Aug 07, 2018 Sports 0

Manager Nafeeza Salim of Builders Lumber Yard presents their sponsorship to Colin Boyce, while Managing Director Avinaish Salim (right) and dedicated Staff member Michael Ogle (left) share the moment.

Manager Nafeeza Salim of Builders Lumber Yard along with Managing Director Avinaish Salim and dedicated Staff member Michael Ogle yesterday cemented their commitment and long association with the Boyce and Jefford Track and Field Classic IX Athletics meet.
The Boyce and Jefford Track and Field Classic IX is fixed for this weekend at the Mackenzie Sports Club Ground in Linden.
Action Saturday and Sunday at MSC will see $4M in cash and prizes on offer, with the programme of events set to start at 1:00pm each day and keen competition is anticipated as is customary. Several overseas athletes are expected to be present at the marquee event and admission is $1,000 for adults and $500 for children.
The event will be officially launched tomorrow when full details will be released then.

More in this category

Sports

Shimron Hetymer slams 66 in ExxonMobil GAW practice match

Shimron Hetymer slams 66 in ExxonMobil GAW practice match

Aug 07, 2018

In murky conditions with strong breeze blowing across the Providence Ground last evening, rain had the final say in the first practice match as the ExxonMobil Guyana Amazon Warriors stepped up...
Read More
GMRSC Endurance Meet round 2… Fernandes makes it 2 out of 2 for Wreckers

GMRSC Endurance Meet round 2… Fernandes...

Aug 07, 2018

CFU Boys’ U14 Challenge Series… Guyana looking for improved performance against Curacao today after falling to T&T

CFU Boys’ U14 Challenge Series… Guyana...

Aug 07, 2018

GFF Elite League Season III… 10-man GDF beat depleted Western Tigers as Buxton ease past Cougars

GFF Elite League Season III… 10-man GDF...

Aug 07, 2018

Builders Lumber Yard support Boyce Jefford Classic

Builders Lumber Yard support Boyce Jefford

Aug 07, 2018

Guinness Cage ‘East Coast Best vs. the Rest’ Competition… Jai Signs & Auto Designs returns

Guinness Cage ‘East Coast Best vs. the Rest’...

Aug 07, 2018

Features/Columnists

  • China lends and then owns

    China’s Road and Bridge Initiative (BRI) can present serious problems for Guyana. It can bury Guyana in debt and lead... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]