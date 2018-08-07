Builders Lumber Yard support Boyce Jefford Classic

Latest update August 7th, 2018 12:59 AM
Manager Nafeeza Salim of Builders Lumber Yard along with Managing Director Avinaish Salim and dedicated Staff member Michael Ogle yesterday cemented their commitment and long association with the Boyce and Jefford Track and Field Classic IX Athletics meet.
The Boyce and Jefford Track and Field Classic IX is fixed for this weekend at the Mackenzie Sports Club Ground in Linden.
Action Saturday and Sunday at MSC will see $4M in cash and prizes on offer, with the programme of events set to start at 1:00pm each day and keen competition is anticipated as is customary. Several overseas athletes are expected to be present at the marquee event and admission is $1,000 for adults and $500 for children.
The event will be officially launched tomorrow when full details will be released then.
