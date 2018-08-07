97 graduate from Guyana School of Agriculture

Recent graduates of the Guyana School of Agriculture have been encouraged to realise the potential of the agriculture sector in the twenty-first century and utilise information and communication technology.

The call was made by Minister of Agriculture, Noel Holder as he delivered the feature address at the institution’s 54th graduation ceremony on Friday.

“You have the power to make a difference. In today’s world, you have access to the most advanced technology. Make sure you use that power and use it for grand purposes,” the Minister said.

In his address, Minister Holder reminded that agriculture has been the backbone of Guyana’s economy and to see these students graduate means that the significant contribution of agriculture to the economy is likely to continue.

He told the students that their dedication and commitment have truly paid off and he expressed optimism that they will continue to support the agriculture programmes in years to come.

The Minister made special reference to e-agriculture, which is an emerging field dealing with agricultural services, technology dissemination and information delivered or enhanced through the internet or related technologies.

“I urge you to investigate ways you can use e-agriculture to provide solutions to everyday problems, to enable you to see opportunities that were never there.” Minister Holder said.

He further encouraged the graduates to reflect on their experience at the institution and to consider it in the future. Minister Holder opined that the experience is a unique one that will assist in their growth and adaptation to the world.

“It is my sincerest hope that you continue to pursue lifelong learning to keep up with the competitive and ever-changing world. You, the younger generation, hold the potential to offer the perfect fusion of new and traditional solutions to some of the world’s biggest challenges.”

The Guyana School of Agriculture (GSA) graduated 97 of its students in the areas of Agriculture, Animal Health & Veterinary Public Health, Agro-processing, and Forestry.

The school established in 1963 became a state corporation in 1964 offering the Diploma in Agriculture and the Certificate in Agriculture Programmes. In 1994, the Certificate in Forestry Programme was introduced, followed by the introduction of the Animal Health and Veterinary Public Health Programme in 2007 and the Certificate in Fisheries Studies Programme in 2008. In 2013, the Food Science and Technology Programme was added.

Over the years, the school has graduated 3,060 professionals in different fields of agriculture and forestry.