Tracy Douglas’ art captivates at Castellani House exhibition

The “Wombmyn” Art Exhibition by local artist Tracy Douglas is captivating regular viewers as well as her fellow artists in Guyana.

Douglas’ 40-piece show at the National Gallery of Art, Castellani House which was held in observance of Emancipation Day, included print on chiffon, paint on wood, paint on paper, watercolour, coloured pencils, coloured dyes and tie-dye.

Local artist, Angold Thompson said upon entering the door, his spirit lit up.

“She is a very serious artist and she is deep. When she speaks, you understand where she is coming from… She has some tiny pieces and I told her it is the beginning and I know she is going to develop them into large powerful pieces.”

Kardia Pestana, an art enthusiast, said the artwork produced by Douglas depicting nature and spirituality, resonated with her.

“When you look at them you see the vibrancy and the rhythm of nature flowing through. You see earth colours, you see the sunlight and you see life.”

Oswald Hussain, an artist from St. Cuthbert’s Mission, described the work as “brilliant’. “… I see a lot of wood pieces and coming from the interior myself, I know that wood that is left in the water over a number of years takes many different shapes, which is quite interesting because it allows one to see forms created by nature and there is where you can be inspired.”

Douglas described her work as a creative journey; about expressing herself, healing and creating her spiritual path. The artist acknowledged that it is satisfying when others appreciate the work and express the desire to “make it their own.”

However, Douglas said “for us, who chose to create and share those creations with the world, we have to get them out. We have to give ourselves permission to get them out so whether it is visual, whether it is a dance, whether it is a song, however it is, it has to come out and it does not need justification from anyone else.”

Minister of Social Cohesion, Dr. George Norton, making brief remarks, said after having viewed Douglas’ work he was surprised by their complexity. “I will never stop being amazed by what I saw here today. It tells me that just like Guyana, you too are diverse in your creativity and I hope this exhibition will not only be fruitful but will inspire many young artists.”

All of the artwork was produced this year and are on sale. Prices range from $10,000 to $100,000.