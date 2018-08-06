Nedd fires Guyana to early win but Barbados come up short

KINGSTOWN, St Vincent, CMC – Seasoned left-arm spinner Ashmead Nedd produced a six-wicket haul to undermine Windward Islands and set up Guyana’s impressive 10-wicket victory, on the final day of the opening round of matches in the Regional Under-19 Championship here yesterday.

Resuming the day on 22 without loss in their second innings, still requiring a further 91 runs to make Guyana bat again, the Windwards folded meekly for 114 at the Arnos Vale Stadium.

Mikyle Louis top-scored with 31 while Joshua Grant finished on 26 not out but it was Nedd’s six for 30 which made the difference.

Guyana then knocked off the two runs required for victory to march to the top of the table.

There was no sign of what was to come when Louis and Jelani Manners (16) extended their opening stand to 52.

Louis faced 76 balls and struck five fours while Manners played the supporting role in his boundary-less 93-ball stay at the crease.

Once the stand was broken, however, the Windwards dramatically lost 10 wickets for 62 runs, with Nedd doing most of the damage.

The West Indies Under-19 player accounted for both openers before running through the middle and lower order.

At Sion Hill, Barbados came up short in their push for victory as their clash with Jamaica ended in a stalemate.

On 61 for four in their first innings overnight, Jamaica were dismissed for 140, with Raewin Senior following up his seven-wicket haul with a top score of 54.

He struck five fours and a six in a 97-ball knock, holding the innings together in vital fifth wicket stand of 68 with Sanjay Brown (20), before the last five wickets disappointingly tumbled for 15 runs.

Leg-spinner Camarie Boyce (3-38) and West Indies Under-19 left-arm spinner Joshua Bishop (3-40) were the leading wicket-takers.

In an attempt to force an outright result, Barbados quickly rattled up 129 fo three declared, with Kadeem Alleyne stroking his second half-century of the contest with 50 and opener Nico Reifer getting 47.

Alleyne faced just 46 balls and slammed three fours and two sixes while Reifer faced 71 balls and counted five fours as the pair added 71 for the second wicket.

Set 213 for victory, Jamaica ended on 138 for six with Andre McCarthy top-scoring with 47, Carlos Brown chipping in with 30 and Ricardo McIntosh getting 27.

Jamaica were stumbling on 87 for five but McCarthy, who faced 71 balls and struck seven fours and a six, put on 47 for the sixth wicket with Kimani Wilson (17 not out) to stall Barbados’ progress.

At Park Hill, Navin Bidaisee and Christian Thurton grabbed the opportunity to chalk up half-centuries as the rain-hit match between Trinidad and Tobago and Windward Islands ended in a predictable draw.

Bidaisee made 87 and Thurton, 75, while Leonardo Julien chimed in with 46 and Avinash Mahabirsingh, 32.

Resuming the day on one without loss in reply to the Windwards’ 238, T&T flourished as Bidaisee put on 46 for the first wicket with Cephas Cooper (22) before adding 112 for the second wicket with Julien, who belted five fours and three sixes off 102 balls.

Bidaisee, meanwhile, faced 154 deliveries and stroked 15 fours.

Thurton, who gathered eight fours and two sixes in a 113-ball innings, posted 68 for the sixth wicket with Mahabirsingh.

Left-arm spinner Simeon Gerson claimed five for 82.

There was no play on Saturday’s second day because of an impaired outfield.

Scores: At Arnos Vale Stadium: Guyana won by 10 wickets.

LEEWARD ISLANDS 116 (Kevin Sinclair 4-19, Kelvin Umroa 3-28, Joshua Jones 2-27) and 114 (Mikyle Louis 31, Joshua Grant 26 not out; Ashmead Nedd 6-30)

GUYANA 229 (Kevin Sinclair 51, Sachin Singh 49, Bhaskar Yadram 35, Javid Karim 30; Javin Spencer 5-70, Zawandi White 3-16) and four without loss.

At Sion Hill: Match drawn.

BARBADOS 223 (Shian Brathwaite 87, Kadeem Alleyne 54, Nico Reifer 39; Raewin Senior 7-58, Sanjay Brown 3-32) and 129 for three (Kadeem Alleyne 50, Nico Reifer 47; Kirk McKenzie 2-24)

JAMAICA 140 (Raewin Senior 54, Carlos Brown 25; Camarie Boyce 3-38, Joshua Bishop 3-40) and 138 for six (Andre McCarthy 47, Carlos Brown 30, Ricardo McIntosh 27; Camarie Boyce 2-36, Shemar Persaud 2-42)

At Park Hill: Match drawn

WINDWARD ISLANDS 238 (Teddy Bishop 79, Kimani Melius 53, Johnel Eugene 37; Navin Bidaisee 3-29, Justyn Gangoo 3-34, Jayden Seales 2-36)

TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 304 for eight decl. (Navin Bidaisee 87, Christian Thurton 75, Leonardo Julien 46, Avinash Mahabirsingh 32; Simeon Gerson 5-82)