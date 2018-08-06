Mohamed’s Enterprise Futsal Tourney…Figgy Green Jags continue devastating form

Latest update August 6th, 2018 12:58 AM
The fifth annual Mohamed’s Enterprise/ExxonMobil futsal tournament continued on Saturday night at the Mackenzie Hard Court in Linden with five more clashes.
As the battle for the top prize of $600,000 intensifies, Figgy Green Jags continues to be the dominant force and they followed up their 8-0 victory against Red Line on Friday with a 20-3 steamrolling of Nut Genaslide in the feature match on Saturday.
The other results on the night saw Quiet storm defeating Progressive Ballers 4-2, Young Kings defeated Achievers 4-3, Haynes Hitters getting past Hard Ball 6-1, while Trend Setters overpowered Swag Entertainment 10-3.
The competition continues Wednesday with nine more matches from 18:30hrs in the round-robin phase. Those fixtures are as follows:
– Young kings vs. Dc Ballers
– Silver Bullets vs. Figgy Green Jags
– West side Ballers vs. good Fellas
– Presidential Family vs. Hard Ball
– Russians vs. Silver Bullets
– Achievers vs. Germans
– Progressive Ballers vs. Money Moves
– Swag vs. Quiet Storm
– Russians vs. Red Line
When the final whistle is blown on August 18th the runners-up will receive a handsome $250,000, third $100,000 and fourth place $50,000 in the competition which has been sanctioned by the Guyana Football Federation (GFF).
