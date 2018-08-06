Lusignan Open Golf Tournament…Avinash Persaud, Dr. Joaan Deo, Maurice Solomon overall champions in revived day-2

Avinash Persaud, Dr. Joaan Deo and Maurice Solomon were crowned the overall champions when the Lusignan Golf Club Open tournament concluded yesterday on the East Coast of Demerara. Reigning Guyana Open champion Avinash Persaud proved immovable in his lead position and so carted off both the overall Best Gross and the Best Net prizes of the ‘A’ or Championship Flight.

Two-time Guyana Open champion Dr. Joaan Deo and Maurice Solomon won their respective categories.

In the ‘A’ Flight, (Handicap 0 – 9), 2nd day’s better Gross performances were: Avinash Persaud 72; Chandra Lakraj 76; Mike Mangal 79; Kassim Khan 80; and Patrick Prashad 80. While this established Avinash as the clear Gross winner, it showed the tenacity of golfers to significantly cut that 1st day lead of 9 which he held in the ‘A’ Flight.

In the ‘B’ Flight, (Handicap 10 – 18), 2nd day’s better Gross performances were: Dr. Joaan Deo with an amazing 80 (10 points off the previous day’s score) upsetting the order of that group; Lekhnarine Shivraj 84; Satrohan ‘Robin’ Tiwari 86; Aasrodeen Shaw 87; Aleem Hussain 89; Kalyan Tiwari 89; and 4 ties at 90 – Parmanand ‘Max’ Persaud, Ian Gouveia, Lakram Ramsundar and Rabindranath ‘Ravi’ Persaud.

In the ‘C’ Flight, (Handicap 19 – 28) Gross performances on the 2nd day were: Maurice Solomon – a splendid 90, (9 strokes off the 1st day’s play); Imtiaz Subhan 96; Philbert London 110; Lloyd Fung A Fat – a fascinating 111, (27 strokes off the 1st day’s play).

2nd day’s Top Net scores in each category were as follows. ‘A’ Flight –Chandra Lakraj 68 (asuperb 9 stroke improvement on the 1st day) beating Avinash for the 2ndday’s Net performance; Avinash Persaud 70; Mike Mangal 71; Patrick Prashad 71; Kassim Khan 73; Vishnu Seecharran 79; and Mohanlall Dinanauth 80.

In the ‘C’ Flight, Net scores were: – Maurice Solomon 68; Imtiaz Subhan 74; Lloyd Fung A Fat 83; Philbert London 88; Eion Blue 87; and Maxim Mangra 90.

Combining 1st and 2nd days scores produced the following results: Best Gross – ‘A’ Flight, Avinash Persaud 144; ‘B’ Flight,Joaan Deo 170; and ‘C’ Flight, Maurice Solomon 148. The three Best Net winners for each Flight were as follows: ‘A’ Flight – 1st Avinash Persaud 140/2; 2nd Chandra Lakraj 145/9; and 3rd Kassim Khan (tied with Chandra) 145/8. ‘B’ Flight – 1st Joaan Deo138/16; 2nd Lekhnarine Shivraj 145/17; and 3rd Patanjalee ‘Pur’ Persaud 149/17. ‘C’ Flight – 1st Maurice Solomon 145/22; 2nd Imtiaz Subhan 150/22; and 3rd Philbert London 167/22.

The Longest Drive, (approximately 325 yards or 297 metres) was won by Mohanlall Dinanauth (a former Guyana Open Champion), while the Nearest to The Pin (about 1 metre or 3 feet) was Paton George.

President Hussain expressed the Club’s sincere gratitude to all the sponsors who were involved in making this Lusignan Open 2018 the huge success it was. Sponsors included Banks DIH, Ansa McAl Trading Ltd, Kissoons Furniture, Foodtown Restaurant, CIDI Beverage Company, Grand Coastal Hotel, Peppy’s, Progressive Auto Rental, AN Electronics, Game Express, Builders Lumber Yard, Ramchand’s Auto Spares, Chetson’s, Sylvie’s Variety Store, Brusters Guyana, RRT Enterprise, Steve’s Jewellery, Tropical Woods Lumber Yard, Marriott Hotel Guyana, Arakari Resort, and Nex Gen Global Marketing.