Lake Mainstay Regatta set for August 12

Lake Mainstay Resort in calloboration with Ministry of Business Tourism Department will be hosting the their 18th annual Regatta event on Sunday 12th August at the magnificent fresh water lake, Essequibo Coast. The gates will be opened from 09:00 hrs and Regatta events will commence at 11:00 hrs. The Stage Show immediately follows after the presentation of cash prizes and trophies.

Neil Gonsalves and team from Pomeroon will battle Dave Scott and team from Bartica is what promises to be an action packed event which is being dubbed ‘Clash of the Daredevils’. Competitiors will compete in 13 categories of power boat racing; 3 – 15 HP – 2 laps Male/Female Race, 2 – 40 HP – 3 Laps Male/Female Race, 3 – 90 HP – 4 Laps Male/Female Race, 2 – 200 HP – 5 Laps Male/Female Race, 3 – Open HP – 6 Lap Male/Female Race, 1 – 200 M – Male Canoe Race, 1 – 200 M – Female Canoe Race and 1 – 200 M – Open Swimming.

A memorial race in the 90 HP category will be held in honour of former champion Orin Belle.

There will be over three million dollars ($3M) in cash prizes and trophies to be won in the aforementioned events.

Following the daredevil regatta races on the water, the big stage show and beach party will unfold with the following artistes; Yoland Nedd Dancehall / Soca Artist, Vicadi Chutney/Soca, Vanita Willie, Guyana’s Chutney Queen, Kadi Kish Soca, Calibro Band Brazillian Music, Lyndon Jumbie Jones M.C and Comedian, Pream’s Mega Sounds Essequibo Champion Music Fusion. There will also be Children Fun Park, Merry Go Round, Trampoline and Castle, Food Court, Lake Mainstay Resort’s delicious meals and other Beverage Bars.

Lake Mainstay Resort Regattas have grown over the years and gained the reputation to be well organized, disciplined and the biggest in Guyana over the past five years. It is geared to be a family event and anticipates in excess of 8,000 patrons from overseas and locals from across the country, especially the Essequibo Coast. Management advises all attending to be early to secure a vantage spot to enjoy the many racing events all day long.

The admission fee is; Advance: Adults ($1000) and Children ($500). At the Gate: Adults ($1200) and Children ($700).

For further info, please call 226-2975, 771-4960 or 771-4961 or visit: http://www.lakemainstayonline.com/category/event-news/. You can also visit their Facebook fan page at www.facebook.com/lakemainstay.