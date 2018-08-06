Guyana Karate College holds second grading exams of 2018

The Guyana Karate College held its second grading examinations for the year on Friday last at the Transport and General Sports Club Dojo in Thomas Lands.

Approximately 60 students were examined by Master Frank Woon-A-Tai with all of them being successful.

A number of karatekas performed exceptionally including Rachel and Rebecca Ramlall who led the grading examinations gaining Sandan or third degree black belt rankings. Also executing their routines with exceptional skill and prowess were Genoveva Buelna and Sarah Persaud who obtained their Shodan or first degree black belt rankings.

Moving from 10th kyu to 8th kyu or white belt to yellow belt were Ryan Ramjohn, Britney Balkaram, Chad Joel Cambell, Brandon Balkaran, Javi Christof Pierre, Aliya Thomas, Tieran Sooknandan, Nicasey Abrams, Jamiyla Morian, Tamika Henry and Tyrese Hoppie, whilst skipping from 10th kyu to 7th kyu or white belt to orange belt were Zi Yan Zhang, Alanzo Chastin Pierre, Romel Alanzo, and Carlyn Grahame.

Progressing from 9th kyu or white belt with yellow stripe to 8th kyu or yellow belts were Kathelya A. Bacchus, and Reneeka Laikhraj whilst Leanna Rodney skipped to 7th kyu or orange belt.

Being elevated from 7th kyu or orange belt to 6th kyu or green belt were Ethan Muneshwar, Omari Emanuel John, Sarah Maraj, Aiden Gomes, Derick Easton Jared Rahman, Saffiya Singh, Julian Yang, Kevin Seokumar, Nicholas Welcome, Farha McWilfred, Raul Zamal Khan, Makayla Sparman, Neal Rafferty.

Moving from 6th kyu or green belt to 5th kyu or blue belt were Ameer Shariff and Darnell Klass, whilst skipping to 4th kyu or purple belt were Jonathan Yong and Zhouhong Yang

Progressing from 5th kyu or blue belt to 4th kyu or purple belt were Jared Hurry, Jian Zhang, Navindra Singh and Malcolm Sparman.

Being elevated from 4th kyu or purple belt to 3rd kyu brown belt were Prosper Jacobus, Yijun Huang and Nathanael Singh whilst Omar Shariff and Mia Ritchie moved from 2nd kyu brown belts o 1st kyu brown belts.

Provisionally graded for their 1st degree black belts or Shodan were Laurence Baptiste and Laurie Baptiste who are expected to complete their examinations next Wednesday.

Alyssa Ramotar put in a scintillating performance when she and Jonathan Ramlal were successfully were promoted from 1st degree black belts or Shodan to 2nd degree black belts or Nidan ranking.

New classes for beginners will be held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 17:00 to 18:00 hours, while regular classes will be held on the said days from 18:00-19:00hrs.

The college also has on its horizon, attendance at the International Karate Daigaku World Karate Championships which will be held from August 16-19 in Bridgetown Barbados.

Contact can be made with senior instructor Shihan Jeffrey Wong for further details at Transport & General Sports Club in the afternoons or on telephone number on cell phone 622-4260.