Green, Thomas the new kids on the block for Warriors

By Sean Devers

When the ExxonMobil Guyana Amazon Warriors turn up at Providence on Thursday for the 18:00hrs game against Chris Gayle’s St Kitts Patriots they will have a couple new kids in their squad.

The unknown players are off-spinning all-rounder Australian Chris Green and English fast bowling all-rounder Keron Thomas.

The 24-year-old Green was born 1993 in Durban in South Africa but moved to Australia where he played for New South Wales in One-Day games, while he plays T20s with the Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash, Surrey 2nd X1 in England and Lahore Qalandars in Pakistan.

The inexperienced Green has just played four 50-over games where his top score is 15 and has just a single and a bowling Average of 103, while he has never played First-Class cricket.

In 27 T20s Green has scored just 149 runs at an Average of 11.46 with his highest score being 49 and has taken 22 wickets.

According Warriors Manager Trinidadian Omar Khan, Green will replace Cameron Delport for the first four matches until the left-handed South African is available from August 17.

Green will be available for the matches against St Kitts, Patriots, St Lucia Stars, Barbados Tridents and Jamaica Tallawahs.

The other rookie in Warriors line-is 16-year-old fast bowler Keron Thomas, who along with Guyanese Romain Muniram who plays for East Bank in GCB Franchise league, are the two U-19 players in the squad.

Khan informed that each team is mandated to include two U-19 players and because the Guyana U-19 team is in St Vincent where they are defending their double crown in the Regional U-19 tournament, Thomas was included.

Thomas was born on January 7, 2002 in England to Kenley Thomas (A Guyanese from Agricola) and Shurn Thomas (who hails from Jamaica) and plays for Gloucestershire U-19s.

Thomas says he has not decided if wants to become the second person with Agricola connections to play for England (England Test pacer Chris Lewis came from Agricola) or try to make the West Indies U-19 team since he qualifies for Guyana and Jamaica.

“The experience I will gain from being involved in the CPL will be very important for my cricket development. I am looking forward to getting tips from some of best players in the world,” said Thomas who said he visits Guyana almost every year.

“I remember I watched a game between Guyana and Jamaica before the CPL started and I am so thrilled to be involved in one of the most exciting t20 tournaments in the World,” said Thomas who became interested in cricket from going to watch his dad play club cricket when he was 10 years old.

That lad who bowled with a good head of steam during the Warriors net session at Providence, informed he’s been to Jamaica, Barbados and Trinidad.

After their game on Thursday, the Warriors face off with St. Lucia Stars on Saturday August 11 from 16:00hrs and Barbados Tridents on Sunday August 12 from 18:00 hrs.

They return to Guyana on Saturday September 8 to play the Jamaica Tallawahs from 20:00hrs before taking on Trinbago Night Riders the next evening from 18:00hrs.

The play-offs are set for Guyana Tuesday September 11 and Wednesday September 12 with both games starting at 18:00hrs.

They have been the most successful of the teams and have reached the semi-final on every occasion the CPL has been in existence and have played in three (2013, 14 & 16) of five Finals but have never won the title.