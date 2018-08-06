GBA School Boys & Junior Boxing C/Ships…Castello adjudged best School Boy, Romeo best Junior, FYF is Champion Gym

By Sean Devers

The action from the Young Boxers on the final day of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) School Boys and Juniors Boxing Championships at the Andrew ‘Six Heads’ Lewis Gym in Albouystown yesterday was fast and furious with Forgotten Youths Foundation (FYF) emerging as Champion Gym, while Young Achievers had to settle for the runners-up position.

Dwayne Castello of (FYF) was adjudged Best School Boys Boxer, Christopher Romeo (VBG) was awarded the Best Junior Boxer, while Richard Howard collected the prize for most improved Boxer.

The most entertaining fight of the day was between Romeo and FYF’s Mark Crawford in the 64-69lbs Final.

The two Boxers threw punches in bunches and had the vocal spectators on their feet and when the three rounds of pulsating fistic fury had ended Romeo, a bit surprisingly, was adjudged the winner on a split decision.

Another entertaining match up was the Female Exhibition contest between FYF’s Abiola Jackman and 17-year-old Lindener Akea Lamazon, in her first fight after taking an almost year’s break from the sport to concentrate on her CXC exams.

Lamazon, a student of the Linden Secondary, totally dominated her opponent with a clinical display of power and skill until the last round when both Boxers strangely stopped fighting.

Leon Moore, at 16, seems to be following in his father’s path, he danced around Jordon Grahay and scored with several neat left japs follow up hard right hands but Grahay counter punched and had his moments. But when the dust has settled, Moore had notched up one more win in his fledging career.

The powerfully built Alvin Harripersaud from Madhia showed tremendous courage as he kept coming forward in his bout against Jomal Mercer despite bleeding from his nose.

And although he wanted to continue the ring doctor wisely halted the fight in the second round.

The 15-year-old Emanuel Pompey from Sophia Warriors stopped Alex Airnda fighting out of the Madhia Boxing Gym in 2:20 secs of the first round, while the short and bulky Jevon Thomas forced German Williams to quit in the final round of their battle.

This tournament was used to select the Guyana Team for this year’s Caribbean School Boys and Junior Boxing Championships set for Guyana from August 18-20.

President of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) Steve Ninvalle told the young pugilists that the future of Boxing lies in their hands.

“What you do could chart the course of Boxing and it’s on your shoulders to do well since the Corporate Community has not been fully supportive of the sport of Boxing and it’s based on what they do will allow the Corporate Community to know more and lend more support,” said GBA Head.

Ninvalle added that the Boxers have got their part to play by doing well since when you do well many other doors are opened.

“We (GBA) have not fully realised the budget for Caribbean School boys and Junior championship as yet but we hope by the time that tournament is here we have that area covered,” Ninvalle added.

The GBA thanked the Coaches, officials, judges and the parents for their support since parents play a crucial role in helping their children to climb to higher ranks.