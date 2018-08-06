EBFA / Juicy Juice U-13 League – Day 8…Hararuni Eagles, Samatta Point/Kaneville win; Agricola and Diamond United held

When play on the eight day of the East Bank Football Association (EBFA) / Juicy Juice Under-13 League continued on Saturday last at the Timehri Red Ground, Hararuni Eagles posted their second win with Samatta Point/Kaneville achieving their first, while two of the front runners, Diamond United and Agricola were held to draws.

Hararuni Eagles, taking on their Linden Soesdyke Highway (LSH) counterparts Swan FC, won the match by the lone goal of that encounter which was converted by Josiah Ross from the penalty spot in the 36th minute.

The opening 30 minutes failed to separate the sides and it was left to the nippy Ross to seal full points for the Eagles in an exciting clash. Swan created numerous chances but was denied every time they tried to make their chances count in the attacking third.

Samatta Point/Kaneville posted their maiden win of the league and did in emphatic fashion when they defeated Kurru Kururu Warriors 5-2 coming from two goals down. The Warriors, one of three LSH teams, rushed to an early 2-0 advantage thanks to goals from Marious Johnson and Tyrone Agard in the 6th and 7th minutes, respectively.

The Samatta Points boys took some time to get warmed up but once they did, the Warriors were reduced to retrieving the ball from the back of the nets on five consecutive occasions. Kenyon Moe was too hot for the Warriors to handle as fired in their first three which allowed his side to take the lead.

Moe was on target in the 14th, 17th and 44th minutes after which Lloyd Jones took care of goalkeeping duties for Kuru Kururu Warriors gifted Samatta Point their fourth goal when he walked over the goal line with the ball in his hands.

The fifth goal for the winners was scored by Erwin Fredericks on the stroke of full time, 60th minute.

The day’s action got underway for Soesdyke in fine style as they were able to hold the dominant Agricola Red Triangle to a 1-1 draw; it was the first match that the league’s leading goal scorer, Eon Daniels was kept quiet having scored 19 goals in his previous four matches.

Agricola had taken the lead early in the piece when Jadon Paul breached the Soesdyke defence in just the 3rd minute. Having just recorded a single win and a draw in their previous six matches, Soesdyke displayed admirable composure and determination as they shut out Daniels and his colleagues thereafter. The equalising goal, which eventually allowed them to have an equal share of the points, was a ripping free kick which was scored by the left footed Malachi Leacock in the 13th minute. It was fired past the goalkeeper from midway in the Agricola half.

Also held to an exciting 2-2 draw was points leaders Diamond United, by their Diamond counterparts, Upsetters which had come with a mission to really upset the leaders.

Shaquan Gilkes sent Upsetters into the lead on 7 minutes but seven minutes later, United drew level thanks to a Joel Ross strike. However, Gilkes restored Upsetters’ one goal advantage when he converted again in the 20th minute.

It was a lead that they enjoyed up until ten minutes to go in the match when United drew level again through a Paul McKenzie effort. The result meant that both teams were awarded one point each which allowed Diamond United to go one point clear of Timehri Panthers in the point’s standings, 16 to 15 with Agricola next on 13.

The points table was expected to change yesterday as three leading teams were all expected to be in action. Timehri were down to play Diamond Upsetters, while Agricola was set to come up against Diamond United in the double header card.

Matches will continue this weekend at the same venue.