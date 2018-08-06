Director of Sport hails BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement as football tourney launched

Director of Sport, Christopher Jones on Friday last at the launch of the inaugural BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement Emancipation Cohesion Football League, hailed the BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement, as “a Movement.” He posited, that the empowerment organization, was alive and active, and that the entity was not just at the beginning or formulation stages of its conceptualized plan but is an actual body in Movement. Mr. Jones alluded to the fact, that the numbers in attendance at the Cultural Night hosted by the Movement on the eve of Emancipation this year where His Excellency, President Granger, was also in attendance, is in itself an indication of the Movement demonstrating its presence and influence not only in BV/Triumph but as far as Number 53 Village in Berbice where people are talking about the Movement’s efforts.

The Director of Sport, indicated, that on request by the Movement, he had earlier in the year, on behalf of the National Sports Commission, given floodlights for its use at the BV Playground. He recognized that the lights were used during the village anniversary celebrations, which were hosted by the BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement in May 2018, and expressed his delight in the fact that the Movement has once again demonstrated, their purposeful intent of utilizing the donated floodlights, with their now dubbed Emancipation Cohesion Football League. He suggested that many times individuals and groups may be given assistance in one way or the other, but may encounter challenges limiting the implementation and execution of their plans. However, the BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement is a body in action, “they are a Movement,” to the extent that their efforts are beginning to inspire other communities. He indicated, that his home community of Tucville, is one of those communities, where efforts are currently being made to rekindle community actions geared at improving the lives of its residents and those in our wider society.

Mr. Jones indicated that the inputs from all stakeholders are very important to the success of the league, and that government would like to see more inter-institutional engagements in sporting activities that bring out the best talents in youths. He suggested, that it is hoped that the experiences gained from this event will reinforce sport as a necessary movement for change, and that aspect of the event would forge new networks and friendships that would spiral the growth of the BV/Triumph Emancipation Cohesion Football League and the Movement itself.

Assistant Director of Sport, Melissa Dow-Richardson, in presenting on the importance of maintaining a healthy drug free body as sports professionals, emphasized the need for athletes to stay away from both recreational and performance enhancement drugs. She indicated that this was essential for a number of reasons, inclusive of the facts, that these drugs negatively impact on the body over time, and that with the existence of random testing, athletes who are found to have used these drugs are likely to receive sanctions that can negatively impact on their careers.

Melissa Dow-Richardson, praised the BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement for their proactive approach, in sensitizing the targeted youths on matters surrounding anti-doping policies, and suggested that in order for individuals to be properly prepared for tomorrow, they must begin to inculcate the correct habits, attitudes and behaviors today.

Executive member of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), Mr. Dion Inniss, said, “GFF wishes to compliment the BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement for this excellent community based initiative, which seeks to fuse sport, agriculture and the church. We are more than happy to provide technical support to the organisation, which shall ensure the football competitions are executed to a high standard.”

Deputy Chief Executive Officer, of Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA), Dr. Dwight Walrond speaking on behalf the Ministry of Agriculture, indicated that with this kind of initiative from the Movement, he can envisage the Agricultural entities such as the GLDA and National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) combining their efforts to ensure that willing individuals in these communities gain access to available agricultural projects and programmes as a means of enhancing their livelihoods. He noted, that GLDA and NAREI, look forward to a partnership with the BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement, where the provision of agricultural services can continue in these communities, especially targeting the youth base which the Movement has been able to effectively engage through sport.

With the Ministry of Agriculture’s countrywide reach it is hoped that more communities would seek to take advantage of its services and foster similar partnerships as the one the Movement is currently pursuing.

Chairperson of the energetic Movement, Latecia Stuart was highly appreciative of the sponsors, singling out Bakewell, Lloyd W.P Britton Enterprise, Gladstone O. Benjamin, the Ministry of Agriculture agencies, GLDA, NAREI and MMA, and Restoration Opportunities through Christ (ROC). Gratitude was also extended to the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) and the National Sports Commission for their invaluable contributions to the Movement league.

The BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement Emancipation Cohesion Football League will witness ten teams vying for the coveted first of $350,000, which is proudly sponsored by Bakewell, the second prize of $250,000 which is sponsored by Lloyd W.P Britton Enterprise, and the third place of $150,000 which is sponsored by an Oversees Baronian, Mr. Gladstone O. Benjamin. All prizes are inclusive of a trophy.

The League kicks off on Friday at the BV Playground from 06:00hrs with five one hour matches. Each preliminary match will be played for one hour, while matches from the semi-final stages will be played for 90 minutes. The BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement encourages all to come out and witness this inaugural event.