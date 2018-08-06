Developmental achievements takes centre stage as Lethem Town Week launched

The second annual Lethem Town Week was launched last evening at Declaration Park, Lethem in Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Esequibo) under the theme “Celebrating transformation, diversity and uniqueness in 2018.”

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Chairman of the Town Week Committee, Councillor Ubol McDonald said that while most of events remain the same, this year there have been a few changes to the programme which is scheduled for October 14-20.

“The main focus of the week long activities is to highlight our developmental achievements, embrace our differences which stem from the mixture of our inhabitants and to maintain and promote the components that make us different such as our border location, tasty cuisine and so much more,” McDonald shared.

He encouraged attendees to be ambassadors of their town and assist in its development in some way whether small or large.

“It is our President’s vision for the creation of capital towns and our town is fortunately situated on the border to Brazil and surrounded by beautiful wildlife, flora and fauna with a vibrant commercial area that attracts visitors daily since it is the gateway to adventure and cheaper services so let us use those to our advantage and thrive,” McDonald stated.

Town Week 2018 will see a diverse programme which brings together the cultural, educational, environmental, sports and entertainment segments. An interfaith religious service will be held ahead of the official Opening Ceremony on October 14 which will be witnessed by several government and regional dignitaries along with the people of the Rupununi.

To support the initiative for Lethem to become a greener town, the Plant-a-Tree campaign will be executed with support from several regional organizations and residents. Ten thousand trees are to be planted around the Municipality and its environs.

The aroma and taste of the Rupununi will be tested through the Roast Master and Boily Boily Competition, while a flashback of fashion, music and art forms will be showcased through the “Back in Time Concert”. The Ms. Lethem Pageant will form a key part of this year’s event as the search has commenced for the next brand ambassador for the town.

The Regional Agricultural and Commercial Exhibition which is coordinated by the Regional Democratic Council will be held on October 19-20 and seeks to showcase the productivity and innovative products of the region. This event will be held at the Lethem Market.

“This town week is the second of its kind and will be in continuity as the years go by to celebrate our elevation from a community to the status of a township. As the sitting Chairperson of the committee it is my fervent wish that this event continues to grow in the future and its activities will attract more visitors from different parts of the country as well as foreigners,” McDonald said.

Delegates for the Miss Lethem Pageant along with other senior regional officials attended the launch.