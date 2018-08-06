City Hall owes GPL, GWI, NIS, contractors, and workers’ Credit Union

…but wants to spend $19M on week of celebrations

While the Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC) is gearing up to host City Week in celebration of the 175th anniversary of Georgetown on 19M budget, some sections of society including councillors have strongly objecting to the funds being injected into the activities.

City councilors, like Bishram Kuppen are among the detractors. During a recent statutory meeting, Kuppen questioned the logic behind the city‘s spending when the cash-strapped Council has a lot of outstanding debt.

Kuppen had outlined that the Council is yet to pay remittances to a list of entities to which it owes money.

Among them are Guyana Power and Light (GPL), Guyana Water Inc. (GWI) and the smaller contractors who worked for the council on credit.

There are also outstanding payments to the National Insurance Scheme (NIS), the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), and the workers’ credit unions.

However, the Council headed by Mayor Patricia Chase -Greene has been steadfast in the plan to host the activities.

The Mayor and City Council (M&CC) recently launched its City Week celebrations at the Stabroek Market Square.

The Mayor noted that celebrations are slated to commence on August 19 and conclude on August 25.

It seeks to raise $19Million, solely by donations and sponsorships, for this event.

She noted too that activities, such as a Mayor’s dinner and cocktail, are expected to bring in money to the Council.

During the celebrations, the Ministry of Social Cohesion‘s Department of Culture will be hosting a cultural extravaganza. Municipal games are also planned along with a ‘senior’s treat’ and health fair.

According to the Mayor, the objectives of City Week include fostering a closer relationship among employees through sports, culture and other forms of social entertainment; to provide an opportunity for the business community to showcase locally produced items; for the Council to form alliances with other critical stakeholders and to improve the Council’s corporate image.

Chase –Greene further posited that Georgetown is a beautiful city but not without its challenges. She therefore called on citizens to play their role in the maintenance of the city.

“We are asking everyone to join with us and to assist us in keeping this city clean. It is your city, it is my city, and it is our city! We love to be in it, we love to have you in it so I ask of you, as we launch our anniversary celebrations in August to join with us in every single possible way to maintain and help us to keep Georgetown clean” she stated.