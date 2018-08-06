AFC to contest Local Government Elections alone

Although it joined forces with the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) to win the 2015 National Elections, the Alliance for Change (AFC) has announced that it will be contesting the upcoming Local Government poll alone.

This announcement was made by the party yesterday via a press statement.

According to the AFC, it will be contesting the Local Government Elections (LGE) billed for November 12, but not as part of the APNU+AFC Coalition.

“This decision was reached following the inconclusive negotiations with APNU. This applies only for LGE 2018 and does not, in any way, affect the APNU+AFC Coalition Government, nor does it, in any way, change the AFC’s position on coalition politics at the national level,” the party made clear.

Noting that it remains and reaffirms its commitment to the Coalition, the AFC said that its party’s Management Committee will be chaired by Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson who has also been appointed Campaign Director.

It said that Ms. Juretha Fernandes has been appointed Deputy Campaign Director, while appointments to other positions will be done subsequently.

The party says it is in full preparation mode including hosting meetings in the various constituencies and identifying potential candidates who will be subject to a rigorous internal vetting process before official appointment.

“Candidates will be addressing the local issues which are of concern to citizens and working collaboratively to find practical and implementable solutions.

The party is currently determining which municipalities and constituencies it will strategically contest as it does not envision contesting in each Neighbourhood Democratic Council and in every constituency of all municipalities until subsequent election cycles,” AFC said.

The AFC stated that it is confident in the support it will continue to receive from the people of Guyana and can assure citizens that it will only nominate candidates of the highest caliber and quality.

Earlier this year, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) was allocated $2.9B to offset the holding of LGE. Then, Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan had told the media that the portion will include funding for the much-needed voter education.