Two arrested at Jamaican airport for attempting to smuggle coke to Guyana

Aug 05, 2018 News 0

Jamaica (rjrnewsonline.com) – Two persons who were held at Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA) for allegedly trying to smuggle cocaine, are to appear in court on Wednesday.
Miriam Thompson, a 58-year-old vendor of Norwood, St. James and 56-year-old construction worker Edson Berry of Portmore, St. Catherine have been charged with importing cocaine, possession of cocaine and dealing in cocaine.
It is reported, that about 4 o’clock Sunday morning, Ms. Thompson and Mr. Berry arrived at the airport for a flight to Guyana.
Their behaviour reportedly aroused suspicion during security screening and they were taken to a hospital.
Ms. Berry allegedly expelled 68 capsules containing cocaine.
Mr. Thompson expelled 71 capsules. The combined weight of the capsules is a little more than four pounds.
The total value of the cocaine carries a street value of $2.6 million.

