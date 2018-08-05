Republic Bank on board with Nand Persaud and Company Sky Plus Sprint Classic

With race day just one week away for the Nand Persaud Group of Companies Sixth Mega Sprint Classic Horserace meet, Republic Bank Guyana Limited has come on board in a big way.

The event which is dubbed the ‘Nand Persaud Karibee Sprint Classic’, and is organised by the Sky Plus Promotion Group, is slated for next Sunday 12th August at the Company’s, No.36 Village, Macedonia Estate, Corentyne, Berbice Racing Facility.

Republic Bank joins other major sponsors that included Beverage Giants Ansa McAl Trading, Trophy Stall of Bourda Market, and Retired Jockey Abdul Latiff, businessmen Deo Persaud, Jaikaran Sergobin and Jaikishan Persaud among others.

Over $4M in cash trophies and other incentives are up for the taking with seven races listed for the day.

Meanwhile, over 20 horses have already entered for the day’s event. The feature is for animals classified D and lower over four Furlongs for a winning purse of $400,000 and trophy which will see the likes of TNT and Isn’t She Charming powering for the attractive purse.

Flash Again among others will be competing in the race for H and lower animals for a take home prize of $260,000 and trophy over 3 Furlongs.

There is an event for 3 year-old animals which will see the horses galloping for a winning take of $200,000 and trophy also over 3 Furlongs.

Set the Flame and Perfection are among the early entries in the event for 2 year-old animals set to race for a similar winner’s purse of $200,000 and trophy over 4 Furlongs.

The K Class and Lower animals will have at stake a first prize of $140,000 and trophy over 3 Furlongs. Among them will be Guava Ground girl.

There is an event for male animals classified L and lower over 4 Furlongs with the likes of Pikachu running for a winner’s money of $100,000 and trophy.

The L class event for female horses has the likes of Country Girl, Physical Disturbance and She’s a Princess racing over 3 Furlongs for a first prize of $100,000 and trophy.

The Trophy Stall through Managing Director Ramesh Sunich will be presenting trophies to the top trainer, stable and jockey among others.

Interested persons can make contact with Nick on 600-7280 or Amanda on 618-5916. The Coordinator is Mohendra ‘Mohin’ Persaud. (Samuel Whyte)