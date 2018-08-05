Latest update August 5th, 2018 12:58 AM

Regional Under-19 Championship – 2nd day, 1st round… Guyana take useful lead

KINGSTOWN, St Vincent, Aug 4, CMC – Guyana took a useful 91 run lead with play continued on the second day of the opening round of matches in the Regional Under-19 Championship here yesterday.
At Arnos Vale Stadium after dismissing the Leewards for 116 Guyana replied with 229 with Kevin Sinclair 51, Sachin Singh 49, Bhaskar Yadram 35 and Javid Karim 30 the run getters. Bowling for the Leewards Javin Spencer captures 5-70 and Zawandi White 3-16.
Scores:
At Arnos Vale Stadium: Leewards trail by 91 runs overall.
LEEWARD ISLANDS 116 (Kevin Sinclair 4-19, Kelvin Umroa 3-28, Joshua Jones 2-27) and 22 without loss.
GUYANA 229 (Kevin Sinclair 51, Sachin Singh 49, Bhaskar Yadram 35, Javid Karim 30; Javin Spencer 5-70, Zawandi White 3-16)
At Sion Hill: Jamaica trail Barbados by 162 runs on first innings with six wickets remaining.
BARBADOS 223 (Shian Brathwaite 87, Kadeem Alleyne 54, Nico Reifer 39; Raewin Senior 7-58, Sanjay Brown 3-32)
JAMAICA 61 for four (Carlos Brown 25; Camarie Boyce 3-15)
At Park Hill: No play possible.
WINDWARD ISLANDS 238 (Teddy Bishop 79, Kimani Melius 53, Johnel Eugene 37; Navin Bidaisee 3-29, Justyn Gangoo 3-34, Jayden Seales 2-36)
TRINIDAD & TOBAGO one without loss.

