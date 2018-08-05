Pomeroon farmer 72, gunned down in front 46-year-old lover – woman among three detained

Latest update August 5th, 2018 12:58 AM
A 73-year-old farmer was gunned down in his Grant River, Lower Pomeroon home after being attacked by a masked intruder at around 18:30 hrs on Friday.
Police said that Deonarine, also called ‘Russian’ was slain in front of his 46-year-old lover after he went to answer a knock at his front door.
Investigators have detained Deonarine’s lover as well as three other individuals. Kaieteur News understands that the killer is believed to be an individual who was “not comfortable” with the relationship between Deonarine and his female friend.
Police said an hour before he was slain, the farmer went to the Charity Housing Scheme, Essequibo Coast where he picked up the female and took her to his home.
They were sitting at a table when Deonarine reportedly went to answer a call at the front door. He was then reportedly confronted by a masked man who was said to be armed with a ‘long gun’.
Police said that the woman held onto the suspect’s firearm. The intruder then pulled out a knife, but she reportedly also held on to that weapon. Meanwhile, Deonarine attempted to flee downstairs, but the gunman allegedly pushed down the woman, pursued Deonarine, and shot him in the abdomen. He then escaped. Deonarine was pronounced dead on arrival at the Charity Hospital, while the suspect remains at large.
