Persaud, Hussain, Subhan take Category lead as LGC Open tourney commences – Hussain, Dr. Deo, Webster tied in flight B category

By Zaheer Mohamed

Following an absence of 25 years, the Lusignan Golf Club Open tournament made a grand return yesterday with some exciting action in the respective categories.

The Groups started off eagerly at 10:00hrs in brilliant sunshine on a spanking looking golf course. Reigning Guyana Open Champion, Avinash Persaud (72), used his experience much to his advantage to be the clear leader of ‘A’ Flight and to be the undisputed Best Gross for the day’s play.

In the ‘B’ Flight, LGC President Aleem Hussain, who is being sponsored by Chetsons Under Armor brand (84), another experienced golfer, emerged Best Gross winner, while Imtiaz Subhan (98) was Best Gross in the ‘C’ Flight.

As usual, the 1st day’s play only indicates the likely winners of the tournament, but it is the sum of the 1st and 2nd days’ play that matters. In this regard top Gross scores in each Flight were: ‘A’ Flight: Avinash Persaud 72; Kassim Khan 81, Vishnu Seecharran 81 and Kevin Dinanauth 81 all tied in second position; Mohanlall Dinanauth 82 and Mike Mangal 83.

‘B’ Flight scores were: Aleem Hussain 84, Lakeram Ramsundar 89 and two time Guyana Open Champion Dr. Joaan Deo 90, Shanella Webster 90, Kalyan Tiwari 90, Andre Cummings 91, Bholawram Deo 92, Patanjalee Persaud 93, Ian Gouveia 93 and Aasrodeen Shaw 93.

‘C’ Flight gross scores were; Imtiaz Subhan 98, Maurice Solomon 99, Albert Rohan 101, Philbert London 101 and Maxim Mangra 109.

Top Net scores in each category were; ‘A’ Flight –Avinash Persaud 70, Kassim Khan 73, Vishnu Seecharran 74, Mike Mangal 75, four ties at 77 – Kevin Dinanauth, Nohanlall Dinanauth, Chandra Lakeraj and Patrick Prashad.

In the ‘B’ Flight division – Aleem Hussain, Shanella Webster and Dr. Joaan Deo are tied on 74; followed by Bholawram Deo 75, Patanjalee Persaud 76 and Lakeram Ramsundar 77. Four ties at 78 – Ian Gouveia, Andre Cummings, Aasrodeen Shaw and Kalyan Tiwari.

In the ‘C’ Flight, Net scores were: – Imtiaz Subhan 76, Maurice Solomon 77, Albert Rohan 77, Philbert London 79 and Maxim Mangra 81.

The tournament continues with Tee-off at 8:30 today; groups scheduled to start in 10-minutes succession.

Prizes to be awarded for total performance over the two days are Best Gross only in each category, and 1st to 3rd Best Net in each category. There will also be a prize for the Longest Drive and the Closest to The Pin on the day two.