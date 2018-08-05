Mohamed Enterprise 5th annual futsal tournament… Figgy Green Jags hit 8 past Red Line on Friday as Bakewell lends support

The fifth annual Mohamed’s Enterprise/ExxonMobil futsal tournament continued on Friday night at the Mackenzie Hard Court in Linden with 8 electrifying clashes.

As the battle for the top prize of $600,000 gets heated, Red Line continued to have a torrid time as they suffered another heavy defeat, this time at the hands of Figgy Green Jags who were relentless during their 8-0 rout.

As fans were probably thinking that the 8-0 thrashing would’ve been the highlight of the night, Silver Bullets edged Nut Genaslide 7-6 in a 13-goal cliffhanger to close off Friday night’s play.

Earlier in the night, West Side Ballers came out the better of the two sides in the opening 10-goal frenzy against Presidential Family who they defeated 7-3.

In game two, Quiet Storm defeated Trend Setters 5-3, while Good Fellas extended their unbeaten streak with a comfortable 5-2 win over Haynes Hitters.

Meanwhile, German’s United brushed DC Ballers 6-1 in the penultimate group game of the night.

When the final whistle is blown on August 18th the runners-up will receive a handsome $250,000, third $100,000 and fourth place $50,000 in the competition which has been sanctioned by the Guyana Football Federation (GFF).

Additionally, Bakewell, which has been supporting the New Era Entertainment organised Mohamed’s Enterprise futsal tournament since the first year, continued their service to Linden’s premier futsal tournament after handing over their sponsorship cheque to New Era’s Director Aubrey Major Jr. last week at their Beterverwagting office.