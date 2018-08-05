GMRSC Endurance Series continues today with round 2 at Timehri

The second round of the 2018 Endurance Series speed off today at the South Dakota Circuit, Timehri, from 13:00hrs. There will be 4 classes in which the drivers will be able to compete in, namely: 0 – 1500 cc; 1501 – 1600 cc; 1601 – 2000 cc; 2001 cc & over (unlimited).

The overall championship is currently being led by the duo of Adrian Fernandes and Anand Ramchand who completed a total of 83 laps in round one of the championship which took place earlier this year on January 27th.

In the 0-1500cc class, Roshan Ali and Shahabudin Roshandin are the defending champions as they outshone the Nexus team of Haniff Mohamed and Raymond Seebarran who completed one lap less.

The 1501-1600cc was won by Team Wreckers’ Fernandes and Ramchand who were the overall winners. In the 1601-2000cc class, Rameez Mohamed was the only driver to finish the race with 32 laps, also resetting the lap record with 1:19.086.

The Unlimited class was won by Romeo Singh who completed 57 laps.

The event which is being sponsored by Special Auto, B.M. Soat, Tropical Shipping and Ansa McAl is free to the public.