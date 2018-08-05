GMC offers unique marketing opportunities for small agro-processors

“I cannot believe we have so many nicely packaged items made right here in Guyana,” said a woman who was shopping at the recently concluded Agro-processors’’ Exhibit, hosted by the Guyana Marketing Corporation last week.

Ten agro-processors, who all have products in the Guyana Shop, were given a unique opportunity to market their items at the outer premise of the Republic Bank, Camp and Robb Streets.

The exhibition began Friday, July 13, and was held every Wednesday and Friday for the rest of the month.

UMAMI, INAVA, the Women’s Agro-Processors Development Network (WADNET), Kingdom Apiary, D’ Body Therapy, Roosters and Royal were the first set to participate in the first phase of the Agro-processors’ Exhibit.

The booths were surrounded by shoppers and curious Guyanese as the agro-processors showcased their items.

Persons from all walks of life stopped to shop, sample and asked questions about the various items that were on display on the days of the exhibit.

According to representatives from all the companies that participated in the Agro-processors’ Exhibit, the response from the public was overwhelming and the opportunity is one that persons should take advantage of when offered.

“The response from this exhibition has been really good; members of the public came out and asked questions about the product and the company. In addition to that, persons were impressed with what UMAMI has to offer, especially given that they were unable to tell that our products are local because of how beautifully packaged they are, “ said Michelle Reidwald, a representative from UMAMI.

“We are always willing to be a part of any exhibition offered by the Guyana Marketing Corporation because it gives added exposure for any company, especially a small agro-processor, would needs it,” Reidwald added.

Ms. Celestine Butters, Manager of the Packaging Facilities at the Guyana Marketing Corporation shared similar sentiments.

“The exposure and sales were overwhelming for the agro-processors who responded,” Ms. Butters said.

At the exhibit, persons were able to ask questions about labels, packaging and other services offered by GMC and as a result, agro-processors have begun to show more interest in the organization and what it has to offer.

“From this activity, there have been numerous phone calls from persons enquiring about the products and even one person who visited has invited us (Guyana Marketing Corporation) to an activity at Kuru Kururu to showcase the products,” Ms Butters explained.

Ms. Jennifer Spencer, Administrator of the Women’s Agro-Processors Development Network (WADNET) said that WADNET has benefitted from the Agro-processors’ exhibit.

“Exhibitions like this (Agro-processors’ Exhibit) brings more awareness about who we (WADNET) are. It also shows persons what we can produce in Guyana because when they see the products, they are surprised that these items are actually produced here, so it gave them an opportunity to know more about what we have right here in Guyana,” Spencer said.

Spencer added that exhibitions such as the Agro-processors’ Exhibit creates opportunities for new clients. “We may not see it the same day of the exhibition, but it creates opportunities for us (agro-processors) to create links and gain new clients which will, of course, benefit us in the long run.”

According to a representative from the Guyana Marketing Corporation, the recently concluded Agro-processors’ Exhibit is just one of the activities planned for the year 2018.

Just recently, GMC through the Guyana Shop held an exhibition in New Amsterdam, in front of the B’s Mart Supermarket to sensitize the public to the availability of locally produced items in Guyana.

That event, according to the GMC representative, was also well received by the people of New Amsterdam and was deemed as successful by Kevin Macklingam, Manager of the Guyana Shop.

Over the years, GMC has made available, opportunities for local Agro-processors to market their products. They have also created linkages outside of Guyana for Local Agro-processors to export their items.

The Corporation also recently concluded its Emancipation Exhibition, which was held at the Stabroek Square last Tuesday.