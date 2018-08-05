GCC overcome Everest CC by 26 runs

Latest update August 5th, 2018 12:58 AM
Georgetown Cricket Club defeated Everest Cricket Club by 46 runs in an U-17 Tapeball fixture played recently at Bourda.
Batting first GCC managed 126 all out in 30 overs with Thaddeous Lovell and S. Persaud scoring 21 apiece. Aaron Beharry claimed 4-23. Everest CX were bowled out for 80 in 23 overs in reply. Ariel Tilku made 33 and Vahardeve got 32 as Zachary Jodah snared 4-17 and Aryan Persaud 2-17.
In another fixture, Ogle beat GCC by 17 runs. Ogle took first strike and made 130 all out in 35 overs. Devenand Khemraj struck 28 and Andrew Samaroo 17. Darius Andrews and Zachary Jodah had 3-24 each, while A. Persaud took 2-18. GCC made 113 all out in 33 overs in reply. Rivaldo Phillips got 30 and Sanjay Persaud 16. Rudranauth Kissoon grabbed 4-13, Michael Pooran 4-20 and Brian Singh 2-12.
