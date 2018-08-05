GBA Schoolboys/ Junior Boxing C/Ships…. Five titles decided on opening day

Latest update August 5th, 2018 12:58 AM

Alex Adams (right) overpowered Mabaruma’s Adriana Wong in their 65-69 lbs Final yesterday. (Sean Devers photos)

Enoch Munroe (right) of Harpy Eagles leads with a jab to beat Dwayne Baptiste of FYF to register his 2nd win and advance to today’s 95-99 lbs final.

By Sean Devers
The two-day Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) Schoolboys and Juniors Boxing Championships at the Andrew ‘Six Heads’ Lewis in Albouystown began late yesterday with one of 13 scheduled bouts being cancelled. But this did not deter the large and raucous turn out from witnessing an entertaining Boxing Card and hearing an informative interactive talk on Domestic Abuse by Deidre Ifill, Prevention, Programme & Education Officer Ministry of Social Protection.
Ifill told the youngsters and their Coaches that physical, verbal and emotional abuse are some of the most prevalent forms of abuse in the Guyana and encouraged those who know of their friends being abused to call them on 227-0779.
In the Ring, Harpy Eagles’ Enoch Munroe, only boxing to twice yesterday, beat Stephon McDonald of Forgotten Youths Foundation in 95-99lbs division in the first fight and then returned to get the better of Dwayne Baptiste in the day’s final bout to book his place in today’s final.
Orland ‘Pocket Rocket’ Rogers has been assigned as Hinterland Coach and boxers from Mabaruma and Region 1 were also involved.
In other results on day one:
Garval Hyman (VBG) lost to Dwayne Castello (FYF) 85-89 Semis
Michael Mangal (FYF) lost to Malachi Sealey (YA) 75-79 Final
Alex Adams (VBG) beat Adriana Wong (MBC) 65-69 Final
Malachi Jones (FYF) beat Daniel Pompey 100-104 Final
Lionel Mohabir (MBG) lost to Joel Anthony (HE) 95-99 Semis
Juniors:

Malachi Sealey (right) hurts Michael Mangal to take the 75-79 lbs title in one of the most shot filled bouts at the Six Head Gym yesterday.

Bantamweight semis:
Sherland Stephenson (VA) was stopped in 43 seconds of round 2 by Mark Crawford (FYF)
Troy Rodrigues (R1BG) was stopped by Chris Romel
Lightweight Semis
Alvin Harripersaud (MBG) beat Lesron Torres (RIBG)
64Ks Final:
Ravin Rodrigues beat Shemar Halley
69Ks Final;
Fitz Heywood lost Shemar Morrison

Deidre Ifill

Leson Torris (right) about score with an upper cut to the head of Alvin Harripersaud.

