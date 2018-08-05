Latest update August 5th, 2018 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Fire destroys Sparta home; family resides abroad

Aug 05, 2018 News 0

 

A family of the Sparta Middle Dam on the Essequibo Coast, is now counting its losses after the furnished double flat home went up in flames Friday morning.
According to reports, shortly after midnight on Friday, a fire ignited in the bottom flat of the home of Bissessar Mohan, a former school teacher at the Charity Secondary School.
Kaieteur News understands that no one was at home at the time of the fire, since Mohan and his entire family had recently migrated.

Scenes from the fire on Friday morning last

One neighbour said that she was asleep at the time of the fire, but was awaken to an explosion and a glare outside her window. She said that upon peering outside, she observed that her neighbour’s home was on fire. Neighbours of this small rice cultivating community said that they tried to access the building in an effort to put out the fire but their efforts were futile since the property was secured by a padlocked gate. Eyewitnesses claimed that the fire allegedly started at the bottom flat of the home and quickly engulfed the entire building.
By the time the fire service arrived on scene, however, the entire building was already on fire.
According to neighbours, the home had always been unoccupied since the Mohans migrated. They explained to this publication that relatives will usually check on the property at nights to put on the lights. Though neighbours are alleging that the fire is somewhat related to electrical issues, the Guyana Fire Service is still investigating.

More in this category

Sports

16th Annual IPF/ NAPF Championship – Mexico Day 3… Petterson, Frank Tucker, Nairanjan Singh golden on last day; Guyana 6 gold, 3 bronze

16th Annual IPF/ NAPF Championship – Mexico Day 3… Petterson,...

Aug 05, 2018

After snaring the gold medal in the Men’s Raw Open 93kg battle on Friday, Guyana’s leading young strongman, Carlos ‘The Showstopper’ Petterson competing in the Men’s Equipped Open division...
Read More
GBA Schoolboys/ Junior Boxing C/Ships…. Five titles decided on opening day

GBA Schoolboys/ Junior Boxing C/Ships…....

Aug 05, 2018

Mohamed Enterprise 5th annual futsal tournament… Figgy Green Jags hit 8 past Red Line on Friday as Bakewell lends support

Mohamed Enterprise 5th annual futsal...

Aug 05, 2018

GMRSC Endurance Series continues today with round 2 at Timehri

GMRSC Endurance Series continues today with round...

Aug 05, 2018

A. Forrester Lumber Yard, Soriedom Guyana Inc, 4R Bearings on board Guyana Cup

A. Forrester Lumber Yard, Soriedom Guyana Inc, 4R...

Aug 05, 2018

Differently Able Athletics Club to begin Terry Fox walk fundraisers

Differently Able Athletics Club to begin Terry...

Aug 05, 2018

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]