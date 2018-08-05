Fire destroys Sparta home; family resides abroad

Latest update August 5th, 2018 12:58 AM
A family of the Sparta Middle Dam on the Essequibo Coast, is now counting its losses after the furnished double flat home went up in flames Friday morning.
According to reports, shortly after midnight on Friday, a fire ignited in the bottom flat of the home of Bissessar Mohan, a former school teacher at the Charity Secondary School.
Kaieteur News understands that no one was at home at the time of the fire, since Mohan and his entire family had recently migrated.
One neighbour said that she was asleep at the time of the fire, but was awaken to an explosion and a glare outside her window. She said that upon peering outside, she observed that her neighbour’s home was on fire. Neighbours of this small rice cultivating community said that they tried to access the building in an effort to put out the fire but their efforts were futile since the property was secured by a padlocked gate. Eyewitnesses claimed that the fire allegedly started at the bottom flat of the home and quickly engulfed the entire building.
By the time the fire service arrived on scene, however, the entire building was already on fire.
According to neighbours, the home had always been unoccupied since the Mohans migrated. They explained to this publication that relatives will usually check on the property at nights to put on the lights. Though neighbours are alleging that the fire is somewhat related to electrical issues, the Guyana Fire Service is still investigating.
