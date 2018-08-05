Dr. Bynoe has no experience in Oil and Gas …appointment leaves more questions than answers – Ram

Chartered Accountant, Chris Ram is of the firm view that the President’s selection and appointment of economist, Dr. Mark Bynoe, as Head the Department of Energy, leaves more questions than answers as the country prepares for its oil and gas sector.

In his recent writings, Ram noted that Dr. Bynoe has zero experience in oil and gas. In this regard, Ram said that Dr. Bynoe was identified in a 2017 news report in Caribbean Climate, a regional climate change blog, as a senior environment and resource economist with the Belize-based Caribbean Community Climate Change Centre (CCCCC).

The CCCCC helps countries develop Green Climate Fund programmes, acts as a vehicle for the dissemination of relevant information to help the Green Climate Fund process and helps countries develop priority programmes and projects under the Fund.

Ram said that Dr. Bynoe was particularly involved in a project in Belize to assist residents of Trio Village combat the effects of climate related events such as deforestation due to lack of water, insufficient arable land and forest fires which threatened crops.

“It seems a transformational change for Dr. Bynoe to move from a job in which it was all about mitigating the effects of climate change to a sector which is a major polluter and contributor to climate change… For Dr. Bynoe, the transition will require an epiphany of biblical proportion.”

In addition to this, Ram questioned how the President arrived at his selection.

He said, “It is not clear how the President arrived at his pick, what inquiries he made of persons who know and have worked with Dr. Bynoe, or his attitude to the extractive industry in general or the petroleum sector in particular, and his views on how the sector ought to be regulated.

“To have arrived at a decision without the benefit of such a process would be considered human resource heresy on the part of the President…”

CHAIN OF DECISIONS

It was only a few days ago that the Natural Resource Governance Institute (NRGI), insisted that the governments for emerging oil producers like Guyana inform the nation of every aspect of their decision-making process.

NRGI believes that an essential prerequisite for accountability in the oil sector is transparency. It stressed that piecemeal information is not sufficient. It insists that the government should disclose its decisions with a complete, complementary set of data.