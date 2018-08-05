Differently Able Athletics Club to begin Terry Fox walk fundraisers

This year, three athletes from the Differently Able Athletics Club (DAAC) will be heading to Canada to participate in the 2018 Terry Fox Foundation Cancer Awareness run. Those athletes are the President of the DAAC William France, Vice President; Godfrey Williams and for the first time, double amputee Amanda Anthony will be participating.

This is quite the opportunity the DAAC has created for Anthony who only started walking long distances less than a year ago and DAAC President France shared with Kaieteur Sport that although Anthony is differently able, the double amputee can walk as much as 12 miles. Anthony posited that she was very happy to be given the opportunity to be part of the Terry Fox walk.

France and Williams are no strangers to marathons and fund raising walks with both being experienced campaigners.

According to France, the DAAC contingent is expected to wing out on August 25th but before such there are a few fund raising activities planned.

On Thursday there will be a six-mile walk from Hampton Court to Anna Regina Police Station, while next Sunday the DAAC has an eight-mile fundraising walk from Grove Police Station to Ruimveldt Police Station.

The final fundraising walk will be on the 21st of August and it will be another eight-mile event beginning at the Cove & John Police Station and concluding at the Beterverwagting Police Station.

William France and one of the recipients; Amanda Anthony, gave special thanks to the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) that donated three wheelchairs to the DAAC.

The DAAC also thanked long serving patrons such as Stanley Ming, Gafoors, Ramchand Auto Sales, Humphrey’s Bakery, Courtney Benn Construction Services, the people of the West and East Coast along with Mon Repos Market, Canje Bridge and Demerara Harbour Bridge and the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

If anyone is desirous of making a contribution they can contact William France on 592-680-3892 or Godfrey Williams on 592-696-3373.