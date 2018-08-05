China baiting Soulja Bai like how an old scamp gat he eyes pun yuh 13-year-old daughter

The world has no space for fools. Old people seh suh and is true. Dem boys seh if yuh can’t keep yuh head on then cat will surely eat you and your family tea, breakfast and dinner.

That is exactly what China is now doing to almost 70 countries of this world. And dem now add Guyana to that list.

Dem bait Guyana wid money when a Vice President was passing through de region waving money. Jagdeo, like a prostitute, couldn’t tek ee eye off de money.

He grab and that is how Guyana end up wid de US$200 million Skeldon Plant and de US$150 million airport project among others.

Wha China do to Jagdeo and wha dem now want to do to Granger resemble an old scamp trying to ketch li’l 13-year-old gyal.

She and she family living in a small home; she parents barely making ends meet in de house. Daddy is a carpenter and mammie wukking as a maid. De man does walk to and from wuk every day.

Up come de old scamp like de shart Baccoo and offer de man a motorbike fuh go to wuk.

Daddy eyes light up. “Thanks, thanks, thank you brother you are a god sent.”

De next day, the old scamp carry de bike home and give de daddy in front he nice, nice wife and dem children include de li’l 13-year-old gyal.

After a few weeks, de old scamp drop in and offer de wife to put a nice veranda pun she house, fuh free.

Mammy seh, “Yes. Yes thank you sir.” She too

don’t know de old scamp eyeing she small daughter.

The same month, he come back again, this time offering dem a way how to mek money. He tell both parents how he can buy a car fuh dem that they can put to work hire and make $10,000 per day and all them have to give him is $3000 plus de interest on de car.

The whole house when dem hear that started jumping fuh joy. Even de 13-year-old join in de celebration. De poor child don’t know what is in store fuh she body.

De old scamp, like China, tell dem how dem have to put up de house as security. De parents suh gullible, dem agree.

After a few months, the car ain’t even making the $3,000 fuh pay he much less de interest.

Like dem countries that find demself in de China debt trap, de family find dem-self in a bind and the man seh, “You know I have to tek back de car, you house plus ah want that 13-year-old.”

This happens when yuh stupid and gat shine eyes fuh other people things.

Like de bait wid de motorbike, China give Guyana a conference hall fuh free. De building nearly fall down.

Dem boys seh when yuh have shine eye parents, yuh does lose you li’l gyal pickney. When you have Govt officials wid shine eyes, de whole country does lef wid a pole from China.

Talk half and hope Soulja Bai ain’t got shine eye.