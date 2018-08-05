A. Forrester Lumber Yard, Soriedom Guyana Inc, 4R Bearings on board Guyana Cup

The Guyana Cup 2018 horse race meet is quickly approaching and the August 19th premier local racing event, which will be held at the Rising Sun Turf Club in Port Mourant, Berbice, is sure to attract many fans along with hundreds of turfites.

The event, which is hosted by Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee in collaboration with the Rising Sun Turf Club in its 13th year, will see over $15million in cash and prizes up for grabs and that was made possible by the tremendous support from the many sponsors who have been pledging their contributions almost daily.

Last week, three companies in A. Forrester Lumber Yard, Soriedom Guyana Inc. and 4R Bearings opted to support the Guyana Cup with monetary contributions.

Roy Jafarally, organising committee member, was present at each of the above entities to receive the sponsorship cheques on behalf of the organising committee of the Guyana Cup 2018.

Also throwing support behind the Guyana Cup recently have been Discount Store, Hand-in-hand Insurance, Superbet, Gizmos and Gadgets, B.M. Soat , Mazi Night Club USA, Hyper Malt and Rohan Auto Spares.

The programme of events for the day has been released and as is customary, the C Class event is the main attraction.

The day’s full race programme reads as follows:

1) C class and lower, 1600m. Total purse: $3,875,000

2) 3yr old Derby 1100M – purse: $2,000,000.

3) G1 and lower 1400M – purse: $1,550,000.

4) H3 and lower 1100M – purse $1,350,000.

5) 2yrs old Guyana Bred 1100M – purse: $680,000.

6) I class and lower 1400M – Purse: $581,000.

7) J3 and lower 1400M. Purse: $485,000.

8) L class 1400M – purse $390,000.

9) L class 1400M – purse $390,000.

10) L class 1100M – purse $290,000.